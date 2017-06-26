News
Osinbajo to Nigerians: Buhari needs your prayers
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday decl...
Lawyers: NASS’ budgetary allocation reduction unlawful
AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers at the weeken...
2019: PDP, APC chieftains seek alternative platforms
There are indications that most chieftains of...
SAN petitions CJN over NBA crisis, seeks caretaker committee
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and forme...
President speaks from London, 48 days after travelling
President Muhammadu Buhari, for the first tim...
Eid-El-Fitr: Atiku, govs call for peace, unity
Former Vice President and APC Chieftain, Alha...
Why I dissolved my cabinet, by Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday...
Ojukwu: NBA must curb members’unethical practice
Ernest Ojukwu is a Professor of Law, S...
Court to fast-track Lagos, PSP’s suit
A Lagos High Court at the weekend discountena...
LAUTECH crisis: Osun accuses management, staff of sabotage
Osun State Government at the weekend accused...
Politics
The relative power of a Nigerian vice president depends upon the duties delegated by the president, but that is not the case for the current occupier of the position, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who is presently burdened by the yoke of ensuring Ni...
Sports
Kanu, Ogunjobi cry out: Eagles need early prep for Lions
Ex-internationals, Nwankwo Kanu and Taiwo Ogunjobi, have called for early preparation for the...
Business
Abiodun Adesanya, President of Nigeria Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), has carved a niche for himself in the oil and gas industry. He is the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Consultant of Degeconek (Nigeria) Limited and...
Health
Too much of a good thing can usually have some downsides, and texting on your favorite smartphone is no exception. Doctors are divided, however, on what exactly those downsides are. Some doctors point to how smartphone users have reported soreness or numbn...
Arts & Entertainments
Wonder Woman continues to smash box office records
Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman film is on track to break box office records by becoming the top grossing live-action film from a female d...
19-year-old singer wins N10m in talent competition
Nineteen-year-old singer, Miss Esther Benyeogo, has emerged winner of the God's Children Great Talent (GCGT) Season 7, carting away N...
BETAwards17: Wizkid wins top category
Nigerian music export, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, widely known as Wizkid, has won the highly coveted "Best International Act: Africa" a...
Columnists
We are all certified kidnappers
The story of Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, aka, Evans, whom a section of the media has debasely and profa...
Metro and Crime
Bank robbery: Mum got me out of police net –Evans
Billionaire kidnapper, Chukwumeme...
DSS nabs Boko Haram commander, 20 fighters
Officials of the Department of State Ser...
Herdsmen kill farmer in Ondo community
Armed men suspected to be herdsmen have...
Fire guts House on the Rock Church
House on the Rock Church, Abuja, was yes...
Aluko, Nigerian oil magnate behind New York’s $50m condo foreclosure
Last night we noted that yet another lux...
Editorial
Dalung and federations’ elections
The June 13 election into the boards of the National Sports Federations was marred with anomalies. Before the D-Day for the polls, Minister of Sports,...
Opinions
Ekiti State's socio-political scenario has always been an interesting one. And it is usually made more interesting by the array of interested parties and an army of commentators who daily labour to interpret developments in the state by simply taking a cursory lo...
The Mega City / Life
Restaurants, bars, clubs, joints right from time past have been relaxation spots and place where people go to get themselves relieved of the stress they might have got during the day at their work or business places. Some go there to...
Education
FG to power varsities, Teaching Hospitals with solar energy
The Federal Government is to power 37 federal universities and seven teaching universities with sola...
Body & Soul
Damilola Banire, popularly known as Iya Afin Miliki is a household name for lovers of 'Miliki Express' showing on Orisun TV. This beautiful lady has become one of the most sought after On Air Personality on radio and television. Aside being...
Travel and Tourism
ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA who was at the resort recently recaps on the new look of the tourist destination that has continued to attract tourists from different parts of the world with its boasting the longest ever swimming pool in the world La Campagne Tropica...
Investigation
RAGE OF NATURE: A WAILING NATION AT THE THROES OF FLOODS
In Nigeria, rainy seasons bring tears an...
UMUDIKE NRCRI: FULFILLING DREAMS OF YAM EVOLUTION
The National Root Crops Research Institu...
ONLY IN LAGOS
Lagos, nicknamed the "Centre of Excellen...
NIGERIA: RICH COUNTRY,MALNOURISHED CHILDREN
Nigeria's oil picture masks the reality...
ACCIDENTAL DISCHARGE: Unintended shootings, undeserved deaths
The police ought to personify duty and r...