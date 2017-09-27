‎2019: National Convention will determine PDP fate 

Adeniran who is running for the National Chairmanship of‎ the PDP, blamed the party’s electoral misfortune in 2015 on “anti-democratic tendencies of indiscipline, disregard for party supremacy and internal democracy….”

At a public declaration in Abuja yesterday, Prof. Adeniran said he is offering himself to contest the national chairmanship position to rebuild and restore the lost glory of the party.

“My team shall work to re-affirm and entrench the founding principles of our great party and rejuvenate it to its original state of ‎strength, devoid of the cankerworm of impunity, imposition and subversion of the people,” he said.

He decried the leadership crisis that dogged the PDP since it lost power at the centre in 2015, noting that it was by divine intervention that the party survived.

The former Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, therefore pledged to reconcile, unite, rebuild and reposition PDP “to face the challenges that lie ahead.

“These are indeed, the imperatives before us as a party. As such, it is essential and I have confidence in the present leadership of the party, ably led by the highly experienced Senator Ahmed Makarfi to conduct a credible and transparent national convention.”

He further promised to “reconcile, rebuild and reposition the party as a virile opposition for national development by restoring the sanctity of internal democracy, rule of law, fairness and equal opportunities for all members of the PDP family.”

According to him, it would be “uncharitable and despicable fallacy” for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to rubbish the achievements of the PDP administration in 16 years the party was in government.

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ibrahim Mantu said PDP has not conducted free and fair primaries since 2003, as he said, “imposition and impunity was the order of the day.

“After the 2015 general elections which we lost, it was expected that we would learn our lessons, but we haven’t. What happened recently in Anambra is bad news.”

Mantu urged PDP members to “make sure that the right thing is done; the right person who will take us back to Aso Rock is elected as chairman of our great party at the December convention.”

‎Meanwhile, the PDP caretaker committee in Anambra State alleged of a plan to factionalise the party in the state.

In a statement, yesterday by Secretary of the committee, Iyom Josephine Anenih, the party said this was championed by some persons who believe that Anambra state must be at their beck and call.

“They are bent on creating parallel bodies that will stand as a counter to the constituted Caretaker Committee of the party in Anambra state and further, seek a partnership with opponents of the PDP to scuttle our brightest chance ever,” the statement added.