﻿Save my Magodo property, 71-year-old widow begs Ambode

A 71-year-old widow, Mrs. Edna Osaghae, has petitioned Governor Akinwunmi Ambode over alleged plot by some people in the office of the Lagos State Surveyor General to illegally take over her property at Magodo area. The widow alleged that some people with vested interest were working in concert with government officials to take the property from her, and urged the governor to come to her aid.

The septuagenarian, in a petition dated September 20, said she had been living in the said property situated at No 2, Roberts Street, Magodo, G.R.A, Phase 2, for the past 33 years having purchased it with her late husband in 1975. The petitioner attached the survey plan of the property dated October 23, 1985 and the said two judgements to the petition. According to her, trouble started when she applied to regularise the title of the property after the demise of her husband and two favourable judgements of Lagos High Court and Supreme Court.

She said: “Surprisingly, certain people with vested interest are trying to wrestle my property from me because some people have promised them gratification and thus they are hell bent on pushing me out of my house or subdividing it for their illegal personal interest.

“I also gathered from the Office of the Surveyor General that based on my request to regularise my title with a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for the property, that there is a plan to subdivide my property without considering the previous decision of both Land Bureau and New Town Development that the subject site should be redesigned which is in line with the directive of Hon. Justice Adefope-Okojie in suit No ID/1261/96.

“Be it noted that in the last one year or thereabouts, officers from the Surveyor General’s office have visited my house three good times, the third of which was illegally done in my absence as I was neither notified of their visit nor did they book any appointment with me, all in the name of surveying my property which is covered by an already existing survey plan of Magodo scheme and I think they are using this as a delay tactics in a bid to take over my property, subdivide it and delay my C of O which I have applied for almost two years now with nothing forthcoming nor any reasonable explanation for the delay,” Osaghae said.

Like this: Like Loading...