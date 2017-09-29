2018: INEC to release Ekiti, Osun governorships’ timetable

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would release the timetable for the Ekiti and Osun state governorship elections next week as the 2018 governorship elections hot up in the two states. Chairman of the Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu announced this yesterday in Abuja at the first regular quarterly consultative meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC). According to the INEC chairman, the commission would at the weekend conduct bye-election in Eti-Osa state constituency in Lagos state while it would conduct another bye-election in Kware/Wamakko Federal Constituency in Sokoto state before October.

Yakubu disclosed that about 2,786,405 people had registered in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise. A breakdown of the figure indicated that 1,619,513 representing 58 per cent were males while 1,166,892 (42per cent) were females.

