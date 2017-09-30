2018 NFF Election… Plot to unseat Pinnick thickens

•NFF chief at loggerheads with ex-ally, Ubah

•Woos Northern bloc votes with juicy deals

•Ogunjobi, Southern bloc close ranks with North

…as Fresh becomes beautiful bride

Although it is still about eight months away, the election into the next board of the Nigeria Football Federation is beginning to gather momentum and the incumbent president Amaju Pinnick is at the centre of the unfolding drama. No incumbent NFF president has succeeded himself in recent time but according to sources Pinnick is serious about rewriting history. Although he is yet to officially come out to express his intention to run sources said he had started the clandestine moves ahead of the elections that is scheduled to take place after the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Our correspondent reliably learnt that several gladiators had been approaching the electorate already and hobnob with key stakeholders. 2018 elections have upset the relationship between Pinnick and his former ally and strong finan- cial supporter, If- eanyi Ubah, Saturday Telegraph learnt. The oil mogul is interested in Pinnick’s seat and the club owner is feeling betrayed by his friend who had earlier agreed to yield the position to him. “Ubah supported Pinnick’s bid to enter international football bodies including Confederations of African Football with an agreement that he was not going to run for the NFF Presidency in 2018 and support the businessman instead,” a source told our correspondent. “However, Ubah seemed to have dumped the ambition after he was pursuing his Anambra gubernatorial dream and the impression in Pinnick’s camp was that the initial arrangement was no longer valid.

The NFF boss is now thinking about how to extend his stay so as to consolidate the good work he has started. “Problems started when Ubah contacted the NFF’s boss with a view to revisiting the initial agreement, that is the point where the two gentlemen fell out. Ubah may not run but he has formed an alliance with a former NFF president Aminu Maigari and they are now shopping for a viable candidate.” Meanwhile, Pinnick is popular among the northern bloc after he appeased them with juicy deals including giving out important committees to board members from that region. Our correspondent also learnt that people from both the South-South and South-West are becoming increasingly dissatisfied with the way Pinnick has treated them and are closing ranks to mastermind his exit ahead of next dispensation.

Erstwhile Chairman of Technical Committee and ex-Secretary General of the federation Taiwo Ogunjobi is the number one candidate the Southern Bloc is rooting for, Saturday Telegraph has learnt. However, in all of this, the current vice chairman of the NFF’s technical committee and the head of referee committee Ahmed Fresh will play a key role in determining the next NFF president. “Fresh appears to be one of the most popular football figures at the moment,” another source confirmed. “If he is to run and has the financial muscle to go through he would defeat anyone, but I don’t think he wants to run but he holds the ace and can influence the outcome of the election in a dramatic way. Most of the people who are running for positions are talking to him, even Pinnick understands his influence,” the source said.

