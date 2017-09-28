2018 World Cup qualifier: It’s time Eagles wrapped this up- Mikel

2018 World Cup qualifier

Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles’ captain, Mikel Obi, is supremely confident the team will wrap up the campaign when they face Zambia in their next 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match next month.

Eagles will book their place in Russia 2018 if they beat Chipolopolo who are just three points behind at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on October 7.

Mikel acknowledged Chipolopolo’s resurgence in the qualifying series after they lost to Nigeria in the opening day of the qualifying campaign last year but insisted the Eagles could not afford to let the ticket slip off their hands this time.

The Eagles skipper, who has had a marvelous run in the qualifying series, playing commendable leadership role, told thenff.com that he was fully dedicated to the assignment of leading his teammates out against the Southern Africans.

“I must admit that I applaud the resurgence of the Zambians this late in the qualifiers. Beating Algeria home and away is no mean feat. We will take them very seriously on October 7 because they clearly have a new spirit. It is time we wrap this up,” he said

Speaking further on the relative smooth –run the Eagles have had in this campaign compared to earlier FIFA World Cup qualifying races, the former Chelsea FC of England midfielder pin –pointed professionalism, determination and ambition as the factors that had swung the pendulum in Nigeria’s way, whilst also heaping praises on Manager Gernot Rohr.

“We have all shown professionalism, dedication and determination to be at the pole position in a group tagged ‘Group of Death.

“Commendations must go to the entire team and the coach, but we must finish it up in Uyo and secure our ticket right there,” he said

