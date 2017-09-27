2019: Dankwambo’s presidential bid

In western democracies and other politically-advanced climes, mentorship remain the best guarantor of a sound and seasoned leadership at the state and federal levels, meaning that political office holders who performed outstandingly at the local level can also be trusted to do same at higher levels. Therefore, ingenious personalities from their antecedents of workable policies that transformed the societies can easily be spotted to place them at higher pedestal.

In America’s political history, then Governor Bill Clinton of the small state of Arkansas gained nationwide prominence on account of his resilient and visionary approach to governance which played very pivotal role in propelling him to the precincts of presidential power and prestige. Sailing through the Great Britain, Prime Minister Tony Blair has successfully run for an election on the platform of the Labour Party for three consecutive terms on account of his eloquence, brilliance and unalloyed commitment to national unity, peace and progress without regard to sectarian or sectional affiliations.

Thus, it can be gleaned from the above that leaders do not just emerge from the blues, with time they come on stage, learn the robes, master it after painstaking and uncompromising commitment to hard work, competence, professionalism and exemplary performance in all its positive ramifications and become materials for crucial national assignment.

Indeed, those auspicious leaders many consider as the right material for presidential office are those who have shown no trace of ethnic or religious bias and are ready to work with all manner of people as well as all shades of opinions and ideas as far as they are geared towards enhancing the nation’s socio-economic development.

In our clime here, Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, a first class chartered accountant, consummate technocrat and prolific professional and exemplary public servant par excellence aptly fits this description.

Having thoroughly crafted and applied his endowed skills of the noble accounting profession from his days at the first rate accounting firm Coopers and Lybrand, to his enviable tenures as the Accountant General of both the Gombe State and the Federal Government and presently as Governor of Gombe State, Dankwambo has always seen his vocation as an avenue to write his name in the sands of history.

Today an essential ingredient – honesty of purpose – for the common good of the society is not just lacking, one is jeered at if one tries to uphold it. But to the principled Talban Gombe, he has chosen to uphold commitment to honesty, integrity and fairness as well as justice in all his dealings and endeavours, despite the temptation to do otherwise which many in similar position have succumbed to engaged in. He was seen by his followers as an entirely different personality from ordinary men as he commands respect and adulation from the Olympian heights of credibility, fastidiousness and unimpeachable honour.

The transformation of the Accountant General of the Federation’s office where some of the prudence financial policies enjoyed by the government today were all initiated and implemented by him. The magnificent edifice Treasury House, Treasury Single Account (TSA), the E-payment System, the Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System (IPPIS), and the Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMS) were actually part of the Dankwambo’s brain child in the whole of the Federal Government’s financial management system. That has signposted the fact that Dankwambo does not execute his official duties or functions by chance or blind luck, rather he burns the midnight oil in order to raise the bar of professionalism and exemplary performance to the next level in the scheme of things no matter the obstacles or challenges that may be encountered.

Extending the trend of good and accountable governance, when he became Gombe State governor on May 29th, 2011, there was a sense of optimism, hope and excitement that the state would be pulled out of the woods of tyranny, autocracy, absolutism, political violence, corruption, maladministration and godfatherism that had plagued and halted the development of the state.

Indeed, Gombe people yearned for a better deal at the onset of his administration, Dankwambo did not fail or disappoint. Rather, he surpassed the wildest expectations the reason they overwhelmingly returned him in 2015 even in the face of Buhari’s political hurricane.

Today, in health, education, roads, rural and urban infrastructure, power, agriculture, human and capital development, Dankwambo has transformed Gombe State to become the North-Eastern symbol of political, economic, social development cum purposive leadership model.

Gombe State used to be known as the theatre of dare-devil political thuggery. Well, that is history now as the various ethnic, religious and linguistic groups live together in perfect harmony. This was as a result of ensuring justice and fair play, equitable distribution of resources without discrimination on any basis at all.

It would be an over statement to say Nigeria is in dire need of a responsible leader, a nationalist leader, one who is well prepared, young, energetic and charismatic that is in tune with current global trends in economic and political spheres. We may be talking of Dankwambo here.

•Mohammad is a public affairs analyst.

