2019: Fayose to declare Presidential ambition Thursday

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose will tomorrow, formally declare his intention to contest the position of president of Nigeria in 2019, under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The event is billed for the Golden Hall, Chelsea Hotel, Abuja, at 11am. Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said that Fayose, in a letter addressed to leaders of the PDP, said that his ambition to be president was without prejudice to the party’s position, but in the overall interest of the party and Nigeria.

The letter read:“It is with deep sense of responsibility that I write to inform you of my intention to seek the ticket/ mandate of our party to contest the 2019 Presidential election. Considering your support and commitment towards our great party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it becomes imperative to keep you informed and seek your support. “This ambition, however, is without prejudice to our party’s position, but in the overall interest of the party and our country.

Like this: Like Loading...