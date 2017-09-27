27% of quoted firms trading at par value

Insurance sector dominated with about 20 firms

Notwithstanding the current rally of the equities market, about 26.7 per cent of companies listed on the equities market of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) are still trading at par value of 50 kobo at which they were listed.

Investigation by New Telegraph showed that about 46 out of total 172 quoted companies on the equities market as at the end of trading last Friday remained flat at 50 kobo per share.

Further checks showed that out of the 46 firms, insurance sector dominated with about 20 firms trading at par value, which accounts for 43.47 per cent of the total firms trading at a flat rate.

Available statistics showed that African Alliance Insurance Company Plc, Cornerstone Insurance Plc, Equity Assurance Plc, Great Nigeria Insurance Plc, Guinea Insurance Plc and Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc closed last week at 50 kobo.

Others are International Energy Insurance Company Plc, Lasaco Assurance Plc, Mutual Benefit Assurance Plc, Niger Insurance Co. Plc. and Prestige Assurance Plc, Regency Alliance Insurance Company Plc, Royal Exchange Assurance Plc, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc and Standard Trust Assurance Plc. Also included are Standard Alliance Insurance Plc, Unic Insurance Plc, Unity Kapital Assurance Plc, Universal Insurance Company Plc and West African Provincial Insurance Plc.

Unlike other sub-sectors, the insurance companies, rather than appreciating in value, have remained relatively stagnant, even as a larger percentage of the companies have remained at the nominal prices of 50 kobo at which they were quoted on the market.

It is worrisome that of all the insurance companies quoted on the floor of the Exchange, only about seven stocks have marginally risen above nominal value of 50 kobo at close of business on Friday.

Investors in the insurance sub-sector of the market are lamenting their faith over what they described as par value state of insurance share prices.

Reacting to the development, Chief Executive Officer, Highcap Securities Limited, Mr. David Adonri, said insurance sector has not improved on its performance after the global financial meltdown because of volatility of the sector.

He said the stocks, though penny stocks, would have attracted investors, but because of low dividend pay-out of the companies, investors are not willing to take position.

Adonri said that the trend in Nigeria’s insurance sector has remained a product of underdevelopment of the segment as well as public perception of the insurance business in the country.

He noted that even though a few of the insurance companies have already submitted their reports, most of them are still challenged in terms of filling their reports, regulatory approval of their reports among other issues.

Speaking on why the sector has not been able to thrive in the Nigerian capital market as obtainable in other parts of the world, he said that the Nigerian market and economy has not been able to break even because of general perception of insurance business in the country.

“The insurance sector may find it difficult to materially affect the economy and the capital market. You know that insurance sector has not gained the people’s confidence and long before now, when the sector was poorly regulated, it carved for itself a negative image because of their inability to settle claims promptly”

He added that even as the situation has changed now, looking at the situation in the Nigerian economy, which is more of mercantile economy, financing short term activities, banks drive such an economy.

Also speaking with this newspaper, Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, said some of the insurance companies are not helping matters as they are most visible among companies that are often sanctioned for breaching post listing requirements.

He linked the inability of the sub- sector rise above the nominal level to crisis of confidence, noting that the few ones that raised high expectation for good results ended up posting negative financial results.

“There were high expectations that some of them will bring good results to the market, investors started taking position on the insurance stocks, but they ended up posting negative results, which now has a spiral effect on other insurance companies, hence investors started dumping their shares,” he said.

