36 states’ speakers in defence of Nigeria’s unity

Speakers of the 36 States’ Houses of Assembly yesterday met in Owerri, the Imo state capital and rose in defence of Nigeria’s unity. Also, in what they described as ‘Unity Joint Session against Hate Speech’, the nation’s Houses’ Speakers said Nigeria’s unity was not negotiable.

In his Speech, Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chief Acho Ihim, who led his colleagues on the courtesy call said they had gathered primarily to jointly sit in session and take a stand against hate speeches in Nigeria, adding that history was replete with incidents of wars that were caused not by the first shot but first tongue lashing. Ihim said: “Now we hear hate speeches from every segment of Nigeria. If we keep quiet and do nothing as representatives of our people from all parts of Nigeria then, we would be doing our nation a huge disservice.

“We are saying as Speakers of State Houses of Assembly that we believe in the Nigeria project and cannot watch miscreants disintegrate our nation in any form or shape. For this reason, we have chosen to come together, and with one voice, condemn and move a motion against hate speech.”

Meanwhile, Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has commended the Speakers for coming together in defence of the nation’s unity. Speaking when the Speakers paid him a courtesy call yesterday at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Chambers, Okorocha noted that there were no better persons to speak against hate speeches than Speakers and members of the Houses of Assembly across the country. Okorocha said: “It is not common to host Speakers of States in your own State. When this occurs, it must be for a very serious reason; reasons that must be for national development.

Like this: Like Loading...