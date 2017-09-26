49-year-old rapist jailed four years

A Jos Upper Area Court yesterday sentenced to four years imprisonment a 49-year-old man, Wada Haruna, who admitted he defiled a 12-year-old girl.

The court sitting in Kasuwan Nama said Haruna was guilty as charged. The judge, Mr. Yahaya Mohammed, said since the man had pleaded guilty to the charge, the court had no option than to convict him.

Mohammed said the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others. The police prosecutor, U. Edwin, told the court that the convict informed a man, Babangida Mayau, of Barkin Ladi about his sexual exploits.

According to him, Mayau in turn reported the crime at the Barkin Ladi Police Station.

He said: “The accused told Babangida how he took the girl into his room and forcibly had carnal knowledge of her.’’

The convict, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), had pleaded guilty to the charge of rape brought against him.

The offence contravenes Section 283 of the Penal Code.

