50% under-five Nigerian children risk poor development

At least 50 per cent of children under-five in Nigeria were yesterday said to be at the risk of poor development, a United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) report launched in Abuja has said. The report said Nigeria was putting its children at risk of under-development, both physically and mentally, because critical national policies were not providing adequate foundation for their growth.

During the first few years of a child’s life, the brain grows rapidly; providing good nutrition, loving care; and appropriate play provides solid foundation for a child’s learning, and eventual contribution to economic and social growth. The UNICEF report, ‘Early Moments Matter for Every Child,’ outlines three policies that can give parents the time and resources needed to support their young children’s healthy development. The recommended policies include two years of free pre-primary education; six months of paid maternity leave and four weeks of paid paternity leave.

Nigeria currently has just three months of paid maternity leave, only one year of free pre-primary education and no paternity leave at all. Only about one in every 10 pre-primary children was enrolled in early education activities. According to the medical journal, ‘The Lancet,’ Nigeria ranks among the 10 countries with the largest number of children at risk of poor development. A 2016 national survey indicated that 31 per cent of children under the age of five were moderately or severely underweight in Nigeria.

Stunting as a result of malnutrition can cause irreversible physical and mental retardation. Even though exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of a baby’s life had clearly been shown to improve physical and mental development, the same survey revealed that only 24 per cent of Nigerian children were exclusively breastfed for six months. Paid maternity leave will help to increase the number of children exclusively breastfed.

“What we call Early Childhood Development, which includes physical and cognitive support, has a strategic place in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” said Mohamed Fall, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria.

