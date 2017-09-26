60 IPOB members remanded for terrorism, attempted murder

A Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Umuahia, the Abia State capital has remanded in prison custody 60 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over their alleged involvement in offences of terrorism, attempted murder, unlawful society, rioting among others.

The accused persons who were arraigned on an eight count charge were remanded in Afara Federal Prisons on Aba road by the Chief Magisgrate.

Their remands came following an application by their lawyer that the court lacked the requisite powers to adjudicate on the matter shortly after their charges were read to them.

However, the magistrate had directed that the case file be sent to the Department of Public Prosecutions for legal advice since the issue of jurisdiction had been raised.

Further hearing has been fixed for October 25 for report of legal advice.

The 60 IPOB members were among those arrested by security agents in Umuahia, Isiala Ngwa and other parts of the state during the unrest in the state between the army and the separatist group which had led to the secessionist group being declared a terrorist organisation.

IPOB is seeking an independent Igbo country of Biafra while its leader, Nnamdi Kanu is currently being prosecuted for alleged treason.

The group was proscribed by the South-East governors after the clashes in Abia which also led to the death of a police officer and burning down of a police station.

IPOB has since been declared a terrorist organisation by an Abuja High Court following an application by the federal government.

Yesterday, the accused persons’ lawyer challenged the jurisdiction of the court as they were arraigned for alleged conspiracy, terrorism, attempted murder, and membership of unlawful society.

