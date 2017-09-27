661 Arms importation: Court demand suspects’ medical reports

Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos has directed the authorities of Ikoyi prisons where the four suspects docked by the Federal Government for allegedly importing 661 pumpaction rifles into the country without lawful authority were being kept to furnish him with details of their medical reports within a week.

The directive was sequel to the alarm raised by lawyer to one of the suspects, Donatus Achinulo, over his deteriorating health in prison custody. Lawyer to the suspect, Paul Ananaba, (SAN) had while raising the alarm, urged the court to direct the prison authority to produce the medical report of his client to ascertain his true state of health. Another suspect, Oscar Okafor, had earlier informed the court through his lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) that he wants to enter into a plea bargain arrangement with the Federal Government. He has since notified the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation of this decision as directed by the court.

Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to October 4 to await the outcome of the plea bargain arrangement between Oscar and the prosecution. The suspects; Mahmud Hassan, Oscar Okafor, Donatus Achinulo, Salihu Danjuma and one, Matthew Okoye (said to be at large) were on June 14 arraigned before the court on an 8-count charge of conspiracy, importation of prohibited firearms, forgery, uttering of forged documents and bribery.

