661 Arms importation: Court demand suspects’ medical reports 

Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos has directed the authorities of Ikoyi prisons where the four suspects docked by the Federal Government for allegedly importing 661 pump-action rifles into the country without lawful authority were being kept to furnish him with details of their medical reports within a week.

The directive was sequel to the alarm raised by lawyer to one of the suspects, Donatus Achinulo, over his deteriorating health in prison custody.

Lawyer to the suspect, Paul Ananaba (SAN) had while raising the alarm urged the court to direct the prison authority to produce the medical report of his client to ascertain his true state of health.

Another suspect, Oscar Okafor, had earlier informed the court through his lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) that he wants to enter into a plea bargain arrangement with the Federal Government.

He has since notified the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation of this decision as directed by the court.

Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to October 4 to await the outcome of the plea bargain arrangement between Oscar and the prosecution.

The suspects; Mahmud Hassan, Oscar Okafor, Donatus Achinulo, Salihu Danjuma and one, Matthew Okoye (said to be at large) were on June 14arraigned before the court on an 8-count charge of conspiracy, importation of prohibited firearms, forgery, uttering of forged documents and bribery.

They however pleaded not guilty to the charge and were consequently remanded in prison custody.

The suspects, in separate applications, later urged the court to release them on bail.

The request was however turned down by Justice Faji owing to the severity of the offence. The judge had while dismissing the applications ordered accelerated hearing of the matter.

In the charge, the accused persons were alleged to have brought the rifles into the country from Turkey through the Apapa Port in Lagos, using a 40-feet container, which they falsely claimed contained steel doors.

They were equally accused of forging a number of documents including a bill of lading, a Form M and a Pre-Arrival Assessment Report in order to evade payment of Customs duty.

In the forged bill of lading, they allegedly filled “steel door” as the content of the container instead of rifles.

They were also said to have offered the sum of N400,000 as bribe to an official of the Nigeria Customs Service attached to the Federal Operative Unit to influence the said officer not to conduct a “hundred per cent search on the 40-feet container with number PONU 825914/3.”

The prosecution also alleged that the first accused, Hassan, corruptly gave the sum of N1million to government officials at the Apapa Port in order to prevent the search of the container by Customs officials.

The offences were said to be contrary to Sections 1(2)(c), 1(14) (a)(i) and 3(6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2014.

Some of the counts against the accused persons read as thus:

“MAHMUD HASSAN, OSCAR OKAFOR, MATHEW OKOYE (still at large) and SALIHU ABDULLAHI DANJUMA on or about the 21st day of January, 2017, at Apapa Lagos withig the jurisdiction of this honourable court conspired together to illegally import into Nigeria, 661(Six Hundred and Sixty One) pump action rifles (firearms).

“MAHMUD HASSAN, OSCAR OKAFOR, MATHEW OKOYE (still at large) and SALIHU ABDULLAHI DANJUMA on or about the 21st day of January, 2017, at Apapa Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, uttered a bill of lading issued on the 9th of January, 2017, to read, “Shanghai China” as port of loading instead of “Istanbul” with intent to mislead and avoid payment of appropriate customs duties.

“MAHMUD HASSAN, OSCAR OKAFOR, MATHEW OKOYE (still at large) and SALIHU ABDULLAHI DANJUMA on or about the 21st day of January, 2017, at Apapa Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, uttered forged Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR) document issued on the 12th of January to read “China” as country of supply instead of “Turkey” with intent that it be acted upon as genuine and thereby avoid payment of appropriate customs duties.

“MAHMUD HASSAN on or about the 21st day of January, 2017, at Apapa, Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court corruptly offered the sum of N400, 000 to Federal Operative Unit’s Examination Officers of the Customs services through one, Aliu Omusa, with intent to prevent hundred percent search on the 40ft container with number PONU 825914/3 which you knew contained prohibited goods (firearms)”.

