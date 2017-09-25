77-year-old man held for defiling girl, 12

Police in Gombe State said they would soon charge to court a 77-year-old man, Abubakar Jauro, of Bolari Quarters in Gombe metropolis for having canal knowledge of a 12-year-old girl. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Obed Mary Mallum, said the command, under the new Police Commissioner, Shina Tairu Olukolu, was poised to serve the public better.

Mallum expressed happiness that barely two weeks after resuming office as commissioner of police in the state, the public had heeded to his appeal of divulging information to the police which resulted in the arrest of four armed robbers and a dreaded kidnapper. “He (Olukolu) is happy to note that this appeal has begun to bear fruits.

The underlisted criminal elements, who have confessed to their crimes, were arrested as a result of the proactive measures of the police and cooperation of members of the public. “The suspects, who specialise in terrorising Bojude, Ashaka, Nafada and Dukku axis of the state, are cooling their heels in police custody,” the PPRO said. The suspected robbers are Musa Usman alias Sarki of Kurbagel village in Nafada Local Government Area, who is the gang leader, Gidado Adamu and Bappah Mohammed of Gwangiro from Bajoga in Funakaye Local Government Area and Bello Bubam of Zadawa in Funakaye Local Government Area, all of Gombe State.

