Abaribe to FG: You can’t declare IPOB terrorist group

Leader of the South- East Senate Caucus and senator representing Abia South Senatorial zone, Enyinnaya Abaribe yesterday upbraided the federal government for declaring the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) a terrorist group. According to him, South- East Senate Caucus would not agree with the federal government for proscribing IPOB and its terrorist organization tag, insisting that the government was wrong to have declared a group of lawful people terrorists.

This, according to him was like killing a fly with a sledge hammer while ignoring those working against the country’s unity talk as free citizens. Abaribe, who spoke on an Aba radio phone in program, yesterday made it clear that the South-East Senate Caucus would not agree with the government’s declaration on IPOB as it was tantamount to using a sledge-hammer to kill a fly.

He said: “The South-East Senate Caucus disagree with the Nigerian government in saying that IPOB is a terrorist organisation. We feel it is too strong a gambit to use. We feel that you cannot kill a fly with a sledge-hammer.

You cannot proscribe a group of people; you cannot leave glaring evidence of those who actually work against the unity of this country, those who are actually killing people, those who are actually taken up arms against this country and then you turn around and say that these people have a potential to do so, therefore you now go ahead to declare them a terrorist organization with the implications for this country that are very glare.”

Abaribe, who was among the sureties who signed the bail bond of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader and since his case ought to come up in court on October 17, there had been several media publications on how he may be held should they fail to produce Kanu in court at the next adjourned month. But Abaribe said it’s impossible for any court to ask an individual to produce IPOB leader the Nigerian government could not produce.

