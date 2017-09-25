Abia Schools reopen after weeks of Army/IPOB clash

After the shift in resumption as a result of the security situation in the state, schools in Abia state finally resumed for academic work yesterday.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu last week announced the postponement of resumption of both public and private schools because of the operation python dance which upset the peace in the state.

A visit to some of the schools in the Umuahia metropolis indicates that both students and teachers were eager for the resumption as they were in their duty posts and classes, unlike previous resumption dates in which the students and their teachers take another one or more days to resume.

At Ibeku high school, Ndume Otuka Model School and Urban primary school all in Umuahia North students and pupils were in high spirits to commence academic work.

Investigations, however, reveal that parents have commenced withdrawing their children from private schools to public ones attributing it to the harsh economic situation in the country.

While some parents are yet to release their children to resume school because of fear of any possible military invasion, as military surveillance helicopter hovers over the sky some have decided to allow their children and wards to return to school.

Parents and school owners, who spoke yesterday, lamented the bad economic situation, with proprietors stating that since resumption their schools have been witnessing a low turnout of returning pupils.

Mrs Gladys Nwabudike whose three children are in a private Nursery and Primary School, in Umuahia North, said she withdrew two of her children from the private school to a public school when it was apparent her husband could not cope financially.

Nwabudike said: “I operate a beauty salon and my husband is a plumber and we have three children in a private primary school.

For about a year now, my husband has not been able to live up to his financial responsibility to the family, which led to over N100,000 indebtedness to the school.

“To reduce the financial burden, we agreed to remove two of our children from the private school to Urban primary school.

Dr Chris Nwokocha a proprietor of a private college in Umuahia North local government Area said he has lost over 20 students to public schools.

“The only reason they (parents) are giving me is that there is no money. We have the same market system. What affects the top, affects the bottom. This new term alone, I have lost over 20 of my students as a result of the recession. This has never happened before.”

The school administrator also noted that he could not increase tuition fees as a result of the country’s ailing economy. He said: ‘’Right now, parents have withdrawn their children to public schools. About 15 students from my school have been taken to public schools.

“Some parents are even trying to give their children double promotions and if you do not do that for them, they will take their wards to other schools. We went round encouraging parents.”

Like this: Like Loading...