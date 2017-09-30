Absenteeism: Umahi suspends school head, 7 teachers

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday suspended the headmaster of Community Primary School, Amauzu in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state, Mr. Augustine Eze, and seven other teachers of the school for absenteeism. Umahi paid unscheduled visit to the school without meeting the school head and the seven teachers affected by the suspension.

The governor, who was visibly angry, had ordered their immediate suspension while also directing the suspended teachers to report to the Chairman of council, Henry Eze, who will then take them to the Chairman of the Universal Basic Education (UBEB) for more disciplinary actions.

He expressed dismay over the nonchalant and negligent attitudes of some civil servants in the state and warned that the state government would no longer tolerate workers who do not show devotion to their duties.

“It is very unfortunate the way and manner some of our civil servants do their jobs without passion. We have defined the contours and perimeters of our call for change in our attitude and perception to what we refer to government property, it is absurd that pupils will be in the school and the school headmaster and teachers will brazenly absent themselves from their duties.

“We shall not take this anymore, and the headmaster and the absentee teachers are hereby suspended and are directed to report to the Chairman of the local government area who then will take them to the UBEB and they must be transferred after serving their suspension,” Umahi said.

