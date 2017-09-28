Abuja to host 2017 National Taekwondo Open

Rising from its inaugural board meeting on Tuesday in Lagos, the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation has picked Abuja as the host of the 2017 National Open Championships holding in December.

The meeting was held at the Nigeria Olympic Committee board and was attended by President, Mrs Margaret Elizabeth Binga, the Secretary-General, Taiwo Oriss and seven board members – Chief Jonathan Nnaji [International Rep], Dr. Mrs Patricia Anyanwu [NAPHER-SD Rep], Obumneme Arum [South East], Anthony Anafulu [North Central], Alhaji Sani Lawal [Technical Rep], Adewale Adebisi [Instiuitional Rep] and Chika Chukwumerije [Athlete’s Rep].

The eight-hour long meeting had at the top of its agenda, the Federation’s constitution draft and the NTF calendar for 2017 & 2018.

The approved NTF calendar signaled the ambitious resolve of the new administration, under the leadership of its first female President, Mrs Margaret Elizabeth Binga, to keep its practitioners engaged.

The headliner event for 2017 will be the Nigeria Open, scheduled to hold 6 – 9 December 2017 at FCT Abuja, which will be organized alongside with a National Referee Course. The tournament will be the first ever taekwondo tournament wholly owned by the Federation, with the NTF planning to secure World Taekwondo ranking status for the event in 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...