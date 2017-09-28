[…] Addressing the needs of the South-East […]

The South-East now appears calm. The mayhem of the past few weeks, which was orchestrated by the face-off between the Nigerian Army and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Nnamdi Kanu, has given way to quietude that may not be far from the peace of the graveyard. Use of force and voices of reason have prevailed against the youthful agitators, whose mission was, on the surface, to carve out the state of Biafra out of Nigeria.

We said on the surface because that is the message being espoused by Kanu and his foot soldiers. But beneath the agitation and the message being passed, albeit wrongly, we see frustration, anger and hopelessness being expressed by the youth of the zone. The frustration stems from the lack of federal presence in the South-East, the dilapidated or complete lack of infrastructure, the parlous state of federal roads and the high rate of crime in the zone despite the heavy presence of security personnel at almost every corner of the region, particularly on major roads. Those are the messages tucked into the belly of the ill-advised secession messages dished out by Kanu and his men.

We also take particular note of the poor performances of some governors in the zone, who have not lifted their game in governance, like their counterparts in other parts of the country. It is an irony that while there is visibly high level of security presence on South-East roads, violent crimes, such as kidnapping, armed robbery, extortion and similar ones are still thriving at the highest level in the zone.

We also note that high level of unemployment in the zone could be one of the many reasons for the agitations. With the general economic downturn in the country, the high unemployment rate and lack of federal presence in the zone, all the ingredients for idle minds to provoke national discourse negatively are all in place in the zone.

Perhaps, nothing could be more apt in giving credence to the state of things in the South-East than the recent visit of five northern governors to the zone on a peace mission. The governors, led by the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, deplored the state of infrastructure in the zone. They may be right in blaming politicians from the zone for the poor state of affairs, but we dare say that it is beyond that. Granted that since 1999 when democracy returned to the country, the South-East has had its fair share of elective and appointive positions at the national level, save for the presidency and the vice presidency, we state that much as politicians in the zone could be held responsible to a large extent, no region in Nigeria developed because of the efforts of its politicians alone.

Nigeria operates a federal system of government at best, but a unitary system of government, in reality, where all that matter trickle down from Abuja. While the South-East has representations at the National Assembly and the executive, in terms of numbers for instance, at the National Assembly, the zone clearly is in the minority with only five states.

We are not unaware that success in a society like ours requires bridge building and handshakes across different divides. But it must be stated that some of the imbalances in the system have also left the South-East shorthanded.

That is where we expect the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to be more benevolent – to look beyond the faces of Kanu and his men and look deeper at issues that have made the South-East the signature region of marginalisation.

A little more circumspection on the agitations by youths of the region could be a big clue to solving the agitations for secession that often crop up in the region.

Yes, the northern governors might not be wrong that the Igbo who occupied top federal positions before now used such offices for selfish gains.

They might also be right that “the poor performance of the Igbo in positions of authority in the past was responsible for the plight of public utilities in the South-East, not marginalisation,” but the reality is that there are challenges in the zone that require more than blame allocation.

We believe the fixing of decayed infrastructure and building new ones in the South-East and addressing the growing unemployment rate by the Federal Government will go a long way in stemming the growing agitation in the zone.

The governors must work conscientiously for the development of the zone. So also, elective and appointive public office holders from the South-East.

The counsel of a former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu that “we must listen to what is being said so that we can determine what is really meant…,” may be apt here. We believe that while the guns have stopped booming and the agitators are off the streets, the Federal Government should now apply the carrot to douse the tension in the zone.

