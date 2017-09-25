Adegbite: People’s Constitution is panacea for IPOB, others’ agitations

Adesina Adegbite is the National Welfare Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). In this interview with AKEEM NAFIU, he speaks on President Muhammadu Buhari’s position on Nigeria’s unity, IPOB and others’ agitation, snail justice system, trial of high profile graft cases and sundry issues

What is your view on the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra and President Muhammadu Buhari stand on Nigeria’s unity?

It is only an irresponsible leader of a country that will not speak the way President Buhari spoke. No president of a country desires it to disintegrate; therefore I support what the president said absolutely.

But in reality, our unity may not remain non-negotiable forever in the light of the recent agitations whether rightly or wrongly.

A country where there is consistent mutual suspicion and hatred amongst the diverse tribes within it may not last forever as one united entity. My prayer is that Nigeria continues to be one united country. I must however advise Mr. President and our future leaders to be mindful of the diversity of the Nigerian state in their decisions, particularly with regards to appointments, policies and even utterances. No part of the country must be made to look inferior to the other.

It is natural for a section of the country to feel marginalized, if they are obviously left out in the affairs of their nation. While I will like to avoid talking about IPOB which has become a nauseating burden to all of us, it is important that I state clearly that the activities of IPOB is too divisive and will lead to no good for all, rather it may cause the South-East region an unimaginable self-imposed devastation, if the emerging trend of violent agitation is not immediately arrested.

If I were the president of this country, surely I will say what Mr. President said, that is, Nigeria’s unity is settled and will do everything within my power to ensure same and this includes allowing for a people’s constitution to be made through a constituent assembly whose recommendations will be validated by referendum. We cannot keep practicing unitary system or pseudo-federalism and expect lasting peace in a multi-ethnic country like ours.

Allegations of bribery and corruption against IGP Ibrahim Idris by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Senator Isah Misau, seem to have been swept under the carpet. What do you think this portend for the war against graft?

Allegations of bribery and corruption are weighty allegations that should not be frivolously made against anyone especially a high ranking public officer like the Inspector General of Police. I have followed the exchanges between Senator Isah Misau and the Nigeria Police to some extent and my conclusion was that Senator Misau was not out against the IGP in particular. Unfortunately, the police hierarchy rather than treat the issue cautiously decided to respond with counter attack which to me is counter-productive.

I doubt if there is anyone who truly knows the modus of operation of the Nigeria Police particularly with respect to deployment of policemen to VIPs and corporate organisations for special protection that will not support the allegation of Senator Misau. The best would have been to offer acceptable explanation as per how such extra budgeted income earned from such deployments are being utilized and not to jump hastily into ridiculous defences.

The self-defeating allegation of Misau being a deserter is ludicrous and ill- advised. Having said these, my personal view is that Senator Misau’s intention and as he has severally stated too was not to accuse the IGP of corruption but to expose the long-time rot in the police which needs urgent cleansing.

Therefore, my advice is that the police should tell the public how these monies are being expended or allocated. This to me is an explainable demand which a justifiable explanation will most likely address.

Rapists are on the rise despite stiffer penalties. What suggestion would you offer as solution to the malaise?

The recent upsurge of cases of defilement of young girls across Nigeria is really worrisome and seriously disturbing. I blame it on the justice system and some barbaric cultures. A situation where someone who defiled a female whether young or adult is given a pat in the back rather than being prosecuted and jailed upon conviction will surely encourage further commission of such crimes.

Some traditions in Nigeria actually protect these offenders and it is an open secret that cases of rape and defilement are more rampant in the North. I do hope the leaders in the North and other regions across the country will take this as a challenge to ensure that the society treats such offenders as criminals and not as miscellaneous offenders.

Any suspected rapist should be made to face the full wrath of the law and punitively sentenced upon conviction. Parents should also pay more attention to their children and mind who they leave their wards in his custody. The truth is that there are a lot of mentally sick people among us as I believe anyone who defiles a child is abnormal. These are some of the ways to tackle the upsurge of this ugly phenomenon.

Snail speed justice system is one of the major factors inhibiting speedy trial of high profile corruption cases in the country. What do you think can be done to overcome this problem?

As far as I am concerned, undue delay of high profile corruption cases is a greater corruption. There’s a need for discipline amongst judicial officers and by this I mean the judiciary, the lawyers or prosecutors, and the security agencies. The number one factor in this macabre dance is the media trial that has now become the order of the day.

Security agencies should stop wetting our appetite prematurely with sensational headlines. Rather, they should undertake detailed and conclusive investigations before arrests are made and follow up immediately with diligent prosecution of the suspects in the court.

This is the least expectation from a serious minded security agency and the judiciary must fall in line by ensuring speedy trial and judicious verdicts. A verdict that allows option of fine of less than a million naira for someone that stole billions of naira is certainly not just and indeed barbaric. All hands must be on deck to ensure that delay in justice delivery system becomes unfashionable and unacceptable to the state and the entire citizenry.

The Administration of Criminal Justice Act which is ‘pari material’ with the earlier Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State is also a way forward towards jettisoning these long delays. It is our desire that our courts will be courageous enough to apply the ACJ Act and ACJ laws as applicable courageously and conscientiously.

There is a view that criminal cases will hastily be concluded when the burden of proof is shifted from the prosecution to the defence. How would you look at this?

That is actually the practice in some jurisdictions like France and a few francophone countries. While this seems desirable in view of the intolerable level of crimes commission in the country, it is however impracticable as we are a common law country. Our principle of law presumes an accused person innocent until the otherwise is proven and I strongly believe in the principle.

Therefore, I do not subscribe to the suggestions that burden of proof should shift from the prosecution to the accused person neither do I agree with the assumption that such system will hasten the speedy conclusion of criminal cases.

There are fears that pending anti-hate speech law may offend Sections 22 and 39 of the Constitution on the obligation of the press and the freedom of expression. Do you share this sentiment?

I actually feel there is an urgent need for us to check the very disturbing trend of hate speeches across the country.

A society is bound by its own laws and the people within the jurisdiction where laws exist must obey the laws of the land and live by its tenets. I have not read the Anti-Hate Speech Bill and may not be able to speak to its proposals. However, Sections 22 and 39 of the Constitution do not confer on any citizen

the right to make inflammatory speeches or publications. While Section 22 of the Constitution gives freedom to the press and other mass media agencies to uphold the responsibility and accountability of the government to the people; Section 39 of the Constitution deals substantially with freedom of expression by individuals and the rights of every citizen or corporate bodies to own media organisations for the purpose of disseminating information, ideas and opinions.

There is nothing in those provisions that give right to any individual or organisations to disseminate hate speeches.

We should also be mindful of the provision in Section 45 (1) (a) and (b) which provides that – “Nothing… in this Constitution shall invalidate any law that is reasonably justifiable in a democratic setting” (a) In the interest of defence, public safety, public order, public morality or public health; or (b) For the purpose of protecting the rights and freedom of other persons.

It is important to note that no right is absolute especially where it is exercised in such a way that threatens the peace of the society or endangers the life of others.

Having said this, I can only comment effectively, if after reading the draft bill, I am able to come to reasonable conclusion that the provision of the Constitution will be breached.

Is the practice of pardoning prisoners by Chief Judges constitutional?

I have seen recently arguments for and against the constitutionality of the power of the Chief Judges of State High Courts to release ‘prisoners’, if I may use that word. This issue was actually argued by two senior lawyers, Mr. Sebastine Hon (SAN) and Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) recently. While I have not read the details of their arguments, I however know the position of each of them.

By my personal understanding and knowledge which was borne out of my extensive involvement over the years in the exercise of these powers by Chief Judges, by virtue of my position as an NBA official, I have no doubt in my mind that the practice of pardoning prisoners by Chief Judges is constitutional and I am aware this was the view expressed by Mr. Falana (SAN).

We must bear in mind that the exercise is done in pursuant to the Criminal Justice (Release from Custody) (Special Provisions) Act. In agreeing with the position of Mr. Falana (SAN) on the matter, I will like to state that the whole essence of the Act which gives power to the Chief Justice of the Federation and the Chief Judge of the State to release persons from prison custody was actually to decongest the prison.

Furthermore, the Law unlike the Provision of Section 175 of the Constitution is not applicable to amnesty for convicted inmates which the president or governor may exercise, but to persons who have been remanded in prison custody either without trial or poorly prosecuted trial and have stayed in prison custody for a period beyond the number of years they would have served if convicted of the offence for which they were accused. This power to my mind is absolutely constitutional and is consistent with Section 35 of the Constitution which guarantees right to liberty to all persons.

Right to liberty is actually the most important right of all citizens after right to life, therefore, if a person has been unjustifiably imprisoned without trial and such person had stayed longer in prison than the number of years he would have spent had he been convicted and sentenced, then it will be inhuman for anyone to question the power of the Chief Judge of a state to release such person from prison custody.

It may interest you to know that even a magistrate under the Administration of Criminal Justice Law has power to discharge an accused person if such accused person has not been diligently prosecuted and is unduly remanded in prison custody or even where such person is already on bail.

The number one duty of the law is to ensure justice for all. My respectful submission on this issue is that the Chief Judges of State High Courts have rights under the laws which I earlier referred to and which to me is consistent with the Constitution to free prisoners who have over stayed their welcome in prison custody.

Like this: Like Loading...