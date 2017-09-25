Adeosun: Sukuk not meant to Islamise Nigeria

The N100 billion Sukuk bond recently offered by the Federal Government was not meant to Islamise Nigeria, Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun has said. She disclosed this in an interview with journalists on the sidelines of an investors’ conference organised in Lagos at the weekend.

Consequently, the minister advised Nigerians to disregard the allegation by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), which alleged that the N100 billion Sukuk bond was meant to Islamise Nigeria. Specifically, she said the bond offering, which closed last Friday, was issued to raise funds for infrastructural development and create variety of investment windows for Nigerians.

Adeosun said the government had identified projects the funds raised would be deployed to. She explained: “So, there is no religious driver behind it. It is really a financial product to meet the financial needs.

This particular one of N100 billion is going to be used for road projects. “We have identified the road projects that it is going to be tied to and there is no religious attachment to it. South Africa even did a sovereign Sukuk before Nigeria. So, there is no Islamisation agenda at all.”

The minister stressed that the Sukuk was part of the government’s programme to deepen the financial market. Besides, Adeosun said that the framework for the debt instrument predated the present government.

“The committee started work in 2011. So, they have been working on it for six years, to structure products that would be compliant. Really, the Sukuk is about two things – one it is about raising money and deepening the financial market. “We need to include many people in the market to raise the money that is needed for infrastructure. We have already introduced the savings bond, which is for small investors.

“They were saying that the process of getting into the government securities was too complex, so we made the product for them. And this is another product. We have other products that we are coming up with,” she said. The minister said a lot of investors were not even bothered about the ethical consideration surrounding the Islamic bond.

“Funnily, a lot of investors that we have been marketing the bond to are just looking at the yield. So, it is really just another product, which we hope would deepen the market and bring more people in. “Not everybody wants to do bond or treasury bills. And we are still going to bring out many more products.”

