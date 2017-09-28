Advocating better vision for albinos

Onyinyechi Ugwoke

Parents of children living with albinism have been advised to seek early visual intervention as a measure to help these kids improve their vision.

Making the call in Lagos recently, a Consultant Ophthalmologist and Head, Department of Ophthalmology, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Prof. Adeola Onakoya said using glasses and visual aids would help albinos especially those suffering poor vision occasioned by albinism.

She spoke at a programme organised by the Onome Akinlolu Majaro (OAM) Foundation where the non-government organisation donated free frames and recommended eyeglasses to 55 persons living with albinism pennultimate Wednesday at the Guinness Eye Centre in LUTH, Idi Araba, Lagos.

The programme is titled: “#BeyondTheComplexion.”

According to Onakoya, People living with albinism are peculiar people. She said, “That is the way God made them. The arrangement of the nerves that help them achieve vision is slightly different from that of non-albinos and the colouring that makes the eyes of others dark while theirs is white is not enough in some of them.

This colouring plays a big role in the process of vision in albinos and that is why they have poor vision but the vision of some of them is just mildly impaired while some of them see well.

Onakoya said, “that is one of the reason why we advise anybody who has a light skinned child to bring them for medical attention.

“As soon as the child is born bring them for examination to enable us advice on how the child can be protected.

