AfDB, others renew commitment to Africa’s industrial transformation

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has joined partners from the African Union Commission (AU), African governments, key United Nations agencies and development finance institutions to renew support for African countries’ industrialization.

The partners also agreed to undertake and implement joint programmes for increased development impact, especially in the mobilization of adequate resources to enable the full implementation of the Third Industrial Development Decade for Africa (IDDA III).

The commitments were made at a high-level event on the “Third Industrial Development Decade for Africa (2016-2025): From political commitment to actions on the ground” held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In 2016, the AfDB developed, together with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), an ambitious Industrialize Africa strategy that aims at more than doubling the continent’s industrial GDP.

“We believe it is about time for Africa’s industrialization. Let me restate that the ‘Africa rising’ story is still alive and well,” said Amadou Hott, AfDB’s Vice-President for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth, in remarks he delivered on behalf of the Bank President.

The partners in this new deal include the AfDB, African governments, the African Union Commission (AUC), the United Nations Under Secretary General, Special Advisor on Africa (OSAA), ECA, UNIDO, private sector organizations and development finance institutions.

On July 29, 2016, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution proclaiming the period 2016-2025 as the Third Industrial Development Decade for Africa (IDDA III). By the terms of the resolution, the General Assembly called on the AU Commission, NEPAD, ECA and specifically UNIDO “to develop, operationalize and lead the implementation of the programme for the Third Decade, in accordance with its mandate and through voluntary contributions.”

