Africa Cinematography Festival unveils ambassadors, resource persons

Organisers of the Africa Cinematography Festival (ACF) have unveiled the brand ambassadors and resource persons for the festival. The six-day event is schedule to hold between November 5 and 11, across six venues in Lagos, the nation’s entertainment capital. Those unveiled include Nigerian actor, Ramsey Nouah, British-Ghanaian multitalented actress, Ama Konadu Abebrese, actress Sandra Seghers Mushid, from the DRC, the Cameroonian duo of Lizzette Benz and Ayuk Thambi Atem-Ebai and Beninoir actor, singer and model, Serge Parick Laleye, Guinean Model, Bintu Sylla, Nollywood actress, Oghenekaro Itene and Vanessa Swert from South Africa.

The resource persons include Dr. Iyabo Ajibola, Adeniran Makinde, Akin Lewis, Kingsley Nwosu, Prof. Hygeniu Ekwuazi, Prof. Chukwuma Okoye, Dr. Tunde Bakare, Alex Gansallo, Yinka Smart Babalola. Speaking at the unveiling, the founding matron, Africa Cinematography Festival (ACF), Mrs. Folorunsho Alakija, described the ACF as “a roadmap into the future of the film industry cum economy” of both Nigeria and the African continent”. Mrs. Alakija noted that the ACF shares a “common optimism which speaks to our collective desire for a better future guaranteed under a system run by a new generation of stakeholders whose distinctive qualities are not primarily tied to age but rather bother on their commitment to professionalism, promotion of industry growth over selfgratification and in their ability to harness potentials to drive the economic growth of country and continent.” Mrs. Alakija also revealed that the ACF will feature training in such areas as sound production, light design and lighting, script writing, production design, make-up artistry, costume design, directing, motion and still camera, lens handling, editing and filmmaking among others.

Like this: Like Loading...