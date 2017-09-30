AFRICAN ARTS AND CRAFT EXPO 2017: A window into Nigeria’s cultural tourism

With the new lease of life brought to the staging of the recently held African Arts and Craft Exhibition (AFAC) under the auspices of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Nigeria cultural tourism may just attract global attention and boom that it rightly deserved, writes ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The theme ‘Nigerian Crafts: The untapped treasure’ for the just concluded 10th edition of the African Arts and Craft Exhibition (AFAC) 2017 held at the Art and Craft Village in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, turned out to be very apt judging by the mission of the organisers of the event, the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), which according to the Director General, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, is to give new impetus to the country’s art and craft, thereby giving a lift to cultural tourism. For three weeks, the yearly arts and crafts fiesta opened a window to Nigeria’s highly publicised diverse and rich arts troves with a number of states (18) and organisations across the country exhibiting some of the unique arts and crafts culture of their people.

Also, the international community was not left out with a number of countries in Africa (nine) partaking in the festival, which drew the attention of the public to the village square to feast on the savoury meals by the exhibitors. Historically, AFAC, which Runsewe said has now be renamed International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo, to reflect the international angle to the content of the repackaged exhibition, set up in 2008, was influenced by ‘‘the desire to recapture the essence of this industry and re-enact its wealth creation potential with a set of objectives, which primarily was the promotion of Nigeria cultural tourism through its arts and crafts. Determined to beat a path away from the usual pattern of staging the festival, which many then made it less attractive and fascinating for the public, Runsewe introduced new elements to the event, which many said led to its successful end this year.

First, he gave new look to the art and craft village, which was turned to a den for social miscreants and unkempt by clearing out all unwanted elements and erecting portraits around the arena, all reflecting the richness of Nigeria arts and crafts and also introducing the use of beautiful tents and canopies for exhibitors. Besides elevating the mode and manner of the exhibition by ensuring that the exhibits were of standard and well-packaged to reflect its international flavour, he also enriched the contents of the three weeks festival through such additions as the investment round table, celebration of states and countries special days, free skill acquisition training, with 2, 135 persons, including children, youths and adults, benefiting from it. There was also free medical test and treatments for the public with a number of healthcare providers in attendance.

The statistics revealed that over 2, 000 people benefited from the medical offers as 512 persons had clinical eyes test, with 200 medical eye glasses offered, 620 people receiving dental care and 1, 120 undergoing various medical tests such as sugar blood and body mass index. Over 1, 000 visitors were recorded daily during the 23 days affair. It was not surprising then that Runsewe had a police post and security men on ground as well as the full complement of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) with their equipment and personnel such as rescue, medical ambulance and fire service vehicles.

The entertainment content also received a boost with a number of musical acts and cultural troupes entertaining the people while culinary tourism was also enhanced with a wide variety of delicacies on offer for the people. A carnival-like atmosphere prevailed throughout the duration of the festival especially on the closing day (Sept. 17), which saw a lot of visitors and important personalities coming through. The chairperson was the Head of Service of the Federation (HOSF), Mrs. Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita and the Governor of Kogi State, Yahya Bello, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Arike Ayoade, as well as a host of other important personalities. The list range from Senator Smart Adeyemi, former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Alfa Belgore, former DG of NCAC, Madugu to Tom Adaba, all of whom applauded NCAC DG for the creative manner he packaged the festival, and the appreciable number of countries and states, including the general public that attended the event. In his closing remarks, Runsewe crow over the success of the event, insisting that ‘‘this year’s AFAC stands out as clearly surpassing all the previous editions in that we have recorded tremendous improvement in the infrastructure development and in content.

‘‘We are therefore confident that AFAC 2017 has a set a new benchmark. The event has increased both domestic and international traffic in Abuja in the number of days that it lasted. The delegates from the states, the local governments, NGOs and higher institutions of learning are significant domestic arrival for Abuja while foreign countries and their over 250 exhibitors and officials contributed greatly to international tourist flow. ‘‘We cannot gloss over the diplomatic impact of AFAC. The international citizens who AFAC draws into Nigeria, the platform it provides for both professional and social networking and the mutual understanding it generates across national borders and intercontinental divides are all quite an important input into creating a positive image for Nigeria on the world stage.

‘‘Undoubtedly, AFAC 2017 with the theme: Nigeria craft: Untapped treasure, has achieved its objectives. We appreciated the various commendations that we have received in confirmation of this. We would however, not rest on our oars, until we realise our vision of making the expo the best in Africa and one of the best in the world.’’ Exhibitors’ comments There were commendations by a number of the exhibitors and visitors to the fair, who all scored the DG of NCAC highly for the new spirit and uplift given to the festival and his personal involvement in seeing to the seamless package and success of the event.

For Mrs. Grace Wunmi Adekunle, one of the exhibitors and trainers for the skill acquisition section, ‘‘the arrangement was very good because a lot of people benefitted from it. I am very satisfied and really appreciate what they did because the free skill acquisition added colours to the programme and a lot of people appreciated it.’’ While on his part, Mary Akor of the Women/Youth Empowerment and Creativity Initiative of Nigeria (WECON TALENT), an NGO into training and skill acquisition as well, said ‘‘It is so wonderful and I can see the trainees performing wonderfully and the effort put in was not wasted at all because I didn’t think that they (the trainees) will perform so wonderfully like this at all. ‘‘We are also ready to enrol them and to perfect their packaging and marketing and with the help of NCAC we are hoping to continue with them,’’ added Akor.

While Efe Okurare of Link Art Concepts, who taught children and youths, including some adults, on creative art, expressed great delight at the opportunity to impact skills. He disclosed that it was a fulfilling moment as a lot of creativity was displayed by the participants. ‘‘The creativity has been wonderful,’’ he said, adding that ‘‘it is unbelievable for them to acquire this amount of skill under three weeks and it was a wonderful opportunity for them to express their creativity.’’ Chidi Emmanuel, a graduate of Sociology, who few weeks ago resigned his formal employment, was one of those who benefitted from the creative art training. He has just moved into Abuja from Kaduna to seek a greener pasture and he admitted that he has landed himself a new manor that he hopes to plough and nature to greater height as there is no going back on what he has learnt.

To demonstrate his resolve, he has already formed a company of his own (Awesome Investment Limited) and even sold a number of the art works (shoes, T-shirts and paintings) created by him in the course of the fiesta. ‘‘I know that now I don’t need to depend on a paid job. The things I picked from the streets (Waste to wealth) I can now use them to make money.’’ Mr. Ben Amodu, who is also a trained lawyer turned specialist in alternative medicine, as he owns and runs Halamin Herbals, was elated by the success of the fiesta. ‘‘AFAC is a success by any standard because of the overwhelming reception and it is a good platform that we have used to let people know what we do. ‘‘There is no comparison with that of last year and year before.

There is no basis for comparison at all because Otunba Runsewe is on top.’’ Ogun State contingent was headed by the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Muyiwa Oladipo, who described the expo as well organised, even as he appreciated the effort of NCAC, saying that “I am in sync with the DG of NCAC.” ‘‘The expo is a melting point for all the states and some Africa countries that have been participating.” According to him, it has become a veritable platform for his state to exhibit some of its unique arts and crafts, particularly the adire textile culture, which has given it international identity. A number of the products on display at the stand were of adire extraction with special reference to the window blinds created from adire and this caught the attention and interest of many visitors to the stand. According to the commissioner, the state government is committed to developing and promoting the state’s creative industry as it has put in place a number of policies and incentives.

Bayelsa State was another state that attracted a lot of interest from visitors following its unique exhibits with a number of its products ranging from household utensils to body accessories, all uniquely and colourfully created, made from raffia, cane, and bamboo materials. The Director, Bayelsa State Council for Arts and Culture, Mrs. Payeboye Festus-Lukoh, disclosed that the state exhibits were to show to the world that Bayelsa is endowed with a lot of natural attractions and materials that could boost the local economy if well utilised as they have done. ‘‘That is why we have come to expose all these to the public and ignite their interest in the products,’’ she, however, expressed displeasure over Nigerians’ penchant for foreign products even as she called for a change of attitude and patronage of local products. ‘But if we do more promotion I think we will get there.

This is Bayelsa State first outing and people say that we have done fantastically well. Definitely, we hope to keep coming if we get the approval of the ministry and our governor is a culture friendly governor and I believe he would continue to encourage and support our productivity and participation.’’ Professor Onder M. Aytac, a Turkish and Political Science and International Relations lecturer at Nile University of Nigeria was one of the visitors at the expo. He was highly impressed by it, saying that: ‘‘It is far better if I am to compare it to that of last year and there are a lot of foreign countries and states from Nigeria in attendance.

‘‘There wasn’t this number of exhibitors before,’’ he added, even as he revealed his enchantment with a number of the traditional dresses, arts and crafts on display, explaining that they are important symbolism of the people as they communicate about the people’s way of life and belief system. The university lecturer who bought himself some of the traditional materials at very good prices said further that: ‘‘I am happy and satisfied with everything.’’

