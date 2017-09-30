African economy should be driven by knowledge -Nana Akufo Ado

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Ado, has called on African leaders to steer their nations away from economies solely dependent on natural resources to one driven by knowledge. Ado was speaking yesterday in Owerri, the Imo State capital as the special guest of honour at the inauguration of the Rochas Foundation College of Africa, which enrolled five indigent children each from the 55 countries in Africa to mark the 55th birthday of Governor Rochas Okorocha.

He said: “All our lives are affected and shaped by the decisions of those of us mandated with the trust of the people to lead them and our decisions and choices must ensure peace, harmony and progress in developmental.

“It has been 60 years of Ghanaian independence and 57 years for Nigeria but looking back, we haven’t made much progress. “All over the world, the most developed societies and economies are powered by a largely educated workforce. To attain an educated workforce, we must get our education policies right. Education is the passion I share with Rochas Okorocha that brings us together.”

