AG Leventis maintains negative bottom-line on harsh milieu

Chris Ugwu writes that due to challenging operating environment, AG Leventis Plc has sustained negative position in its bottom line.

The combination of negative factors has continued to pose serious threats to businesses operating in Nigeria.

Aside from the rising cost of raw materials, driven by the challenging macro environment, coupled with fiscal and monetary headwinds, which have resulted in marked reduction in domestic output, some manufacturers and conglomerates who have taken up foreign currency liabilities are also groaning under the pressure of the increased cost of operations.

AG Leventis Plc like some other conglomerates have seen a sustainable loss position in bottom line as the effect of recession in the economy continued to impact adversely on its operations due to reduction in credit opportunities which in turn affected the company’s income.

This harsh environment along with the continued lag in infrastructure especially power and road network added to the cost of doing business.

The company which came from a loss position in 2015 and also ended the year 2016 in the same trend began 2017 unimpressively to finish both first and second quarter of the year with a loss after tax to what market analysts majorly attributed to weak consumer demands, stiffer competition and increased financing cost which have resulted in slow growth of many companies.

Despite the recent rally in equities, market sentiments for the shares of AG Leventis Nigeria, one of the Nigeria-based conglomerates established in 1937, by Anastasios G. Leventis and listed on the floor of the Nigeria Stock Exchange has also dwindled relatively due to challenging environment.

The share price which closed at 77 kobo per share in October, 2016 has recorded a marginal dip in growth that when the closing bell rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at 71 kobo, a decline of six kobo or 7.79 per cent year to date.

Financials

AG Leventis Nigeria Plc reported a loss after tax of N176.986 million for the full year ended December 31, 2015.

Key extracts of the accounts statement for the full year obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed drop in key performance indices.

AG Leventis recorded a loss after tax of tax of N176.986 million for the full year against a profit after tax of N211.813 million in 2014.

Its profit before tax declined by 38 per cent to N329.382 million from N534.039 million reported in 2014.

Taking a cue from the impressive performance in 2015, the group began the year with a loss after tax of N114.896 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2016 as against profit after tax of N21,491 million.

Loss before tax stood at N168.965 million as against profit before tax reported a year earlier. However revenue grew by 34.27 per cent, from N2.667 billion in 2015 to N3.581 billion in 2016.

AG Leventis sustained negative position during the Q3 2016 with a loss after tax of N560.269 million from a profit after tax of N152.041 million posted in 2015.

The group also recorded a pre-tax loss of N823,922 million as against profit before tax of N400.667 million the previous year.

However, the group’s revenue grew by 16.57 per cent to N10.278 billion as against N8.817 billion reported in 2016.

The group ended the financial year with a loss after tax of N2.566 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2016 as against a loss after tax of N176.986 million reported in 2015.

AG Leventis also reported pre- tax loss of N2.912 billion during the period under review as against pre-tax profit N291.225 million recorded in 2015.

Revenue stood at N12.777 billion in 2016 as against N12.535 reported in 2015, accounting for 1.93 per cent.

The future of AG Leventis seemed bleak as it began the year 2017 with a loss after tax of N139.098 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 as against a loss after tax of N114.897 million reported in 2016.

According to a report from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the company also reported pre- tax loss of N204.556 million during the period under review as against pre-tax loss of N1658.965 million recorded in 2016.

Revenue stood at N3.350 billion in 2017 as against N3.581 reported in 2016, accounting for a drop of 6.45 per cent.

AG Leventis finished the half year of 2017 in the red as the trend of loss position was sustained. The company posted a loss after tax of N590.416 million for the half year quarter ended June 30, 2017 as against a loss after tax of N335.930 million reported in 2016.

According to a report from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the company also reported pre- tax loss of N868.259 million during the period under review as against pre-tax loss of N494.014 million recorded in 2016.

Revenue stood at N6.551 billion in 2017 as against N6.441 reported in 2016, accounting for a marginal drop of 1.71 per cent.

Why negative bottom line?

Chairman, AG Leventis, Ahmed Kazalma Mantey speaking at the company’s 58th Annual General Meeting (AGM) said the loss after tax for the company was largely due to the challenging operating environment in 2016 exacerbated by the impact of devaluation of the country’s currency by CBN which resulted to foreign exchange losses arising from dollar denominated liabilities and bank loans and impairment investment in a loss making subsidiary, Leventis Foods Limited.

He noted that 2016 was a very difficult year for Leventis Foods Limited which according to him sales increased by 28 per cent from N2.16 billion in 2015 to N2.79 billion in current year.

“Notwithstanding the increase in sales, the gross profit dropped significantly by 79 per cent from N463 million to N96 million.

Worsening rates of unemployment mean reduced household income and this puts a strain on disposable income to pay for goods and services. The cost of raw and packaging materials continued to increase throughout the year while the market was able to absorb only a small proportion of the increase. Energy cost increased significantly throughout the year as a result of gas unavailability for more than six months of the year which forced the company to switch to diesel. High finance cost, fluctuating foreign exchange rate and the continuing increases in cost of raw materials contributed to the loss of for the year,” he said.

On Leventis Motors, Mantey said that the extremely tight market liquidity affected the division as truck prices increased by 60 to 80 per cent.

“Transporters therefore postponed purchase of trucks in the expectation that prices would drop in the future. Very low spare parts availability was experienced due to foreign exchange shortage which affected parts importation,” the Chairman said.

He explained that the real estate division’s revenue in 2016 was flat when compared with the same period in 2015. The gross profit however reduced by 14 per cent in 2016 over the last year.

“The performance of this division was adversely impacted by the partial stagnation in the real estate market due to the economic crisis and high cost of maintenance and improvement items owing to foreign exchange fluctuation,” he said.

Looking ahead

Speaking on the outlook of the company, the Chairman said: “We are optimistic that the economy will rebound this year on higher oil earnings and fiscal spending. The recovery would however depend mostly upon policy action by the government to unleash growth in the non-oil sector. I therefore applaud the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan released by the government which sets out a credible blueprint to jumpstart growth. A speedy implementation of the programme coupled with achieving stability in the Niger Delta region will be key to restoring growth in the economy.

With the expected improved business environment in 2017 and the current restructuring efforts within the group, most especially with the Leventis Foods Limited, and the continued support from shareholders, the fortunes of the company would be transformed”.

Last line

Though the Nigerian economy calls for significant interventions and concerted restructuring in the short to medium term AG Leventis Nigeria should however be more resolute than ever to continue to forge ahead despite the business operating environment.

