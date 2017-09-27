Agbakoba: Buhari can’t delegate restructuring to NASS, Council of State

…you can’t force Buhari to restructure, says presidency

A former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari cannot abdicate the responsibility of leading the process of restructuring the country to the National Assembly or the Council of State. Addressing newsmen in Lagos, Agbakoba said contrary to the President’s position that the National Assembly or the Council of State should lead the process of restructuring; he noted that the constitution had vested Buhari with the power to lead the process. According to him, regardless of the buzz restructuring was getting into the country, there was still a lack of clarity, context and direction over the process.

“The president has delegated the responsibility to restructure Nigeria to the National Assembly and National Council of State. “But this responsibility cannot be delegated. Section 5 of the constitution vests the President with the executive powers of the federation and this includes the power to restructure Nigeria.” While urging the South, which he said appeared to have reached a consensus on restructuring, to engage the North and persuade Northern leaders on the need for a new country, he stressed that restructuring should be all encompassing, including economic and administrative governance.

“But political restructuring is not enough. Otherwise the inefficiencies at the centre will simply be transferred to the new regions. Restructuring must address other connecting issues like the bloated size of the public service.” He noted further that President Buhari would be compelled to reconsider his position if all Nigerians, especially key Northern and Southern leaders, agree on restructuring.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government yesterday reacted to Agbakoba’s position on restructuring of the country; it said his position and that of others on the issue cannot push President Muhammadu Buhari to act against the 1999 Constitution as far as the issue was concerned.

Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Prosecution, Okoi Obono- Obla, stated this while reacting to a statement credited to Agbakoba that the President cannot delegate restructuring to the National Assembly.

According to Obla, “It is a dishonest, sophistry, chicanery and grandstanding of the highest degree typical of the Nigerian elite and for Olisa Agbakoba SAN, an experienced and tested lawyer with a lot of intellectual depth and insight to suggest that the President can take umbrage under Section 5 subsection 1 (a) & (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to ” restructure” the country.

