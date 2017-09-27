Agitations: Women group urges FG to embrace dialogue

Women group under the aegis of Women in Peace Building Network (WIPNET), has urged Nigerians and leaders to apply dialogue in addressing contentious national issues. The group’s spokesperson, Mrs. Iruka Nwokedi said this at a one-day security challenge organized by the forum to commemorate the International Day of Peace celebrated at the weekend in Enugu. Nwokedi said: “WIPNET believes dialogue offers solution faster than use of force. “We all know that peace brings about development and development is about human security.

“Security is everybody’s business because when bombs detonate or bullets fly, they are not earmarked for any particular group of people. “Global security is an issue today, so, men and women are all stakeholders in promoting peace.

“What is happening in the South-East between the security agencies and different agitators can lead to war or genocide if the security agencies, the agitators and the government do not re-strategize and go back to the drawing board and dialogue. “Security agencies should tread softly while the agitators should embrace dialogue. Again, the leaders of South-East should drive the process of dialogue and act as a bridge between government and the agitators.”

