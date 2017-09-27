…Aguata Union endorses governor

The Old Aguata Union (OAU), the umbrella body of the former Aguata Local Government Area, comprising of Orumba North and South and Aguata council areas, the traditional rulers council and Akpo Development Association have backed the second term bid of Governor Willie Obiano. Addressing a news conference in Awka, a chieftain of Old Aguata Union and the President General of Akpo community, Engr. Ezeno Godwin, said the community in conjunction with OAU have decided to vote massively for Obiano in the November 18 governorship election without prejudice to the nomination of daughter of former Vice President Dr Alex Ekwueme by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as its deputy governorship candidate.

The union also said it believes strongly in the zoning arrangement in the state as it would propel unity, peace and development. On its conviction that the governor deserves a second term, it said: “When Governor Obiano came up with his four cardinal developmental foundation based on four pillars of agricultural revolution, security, trade and commerce, industrialization and oil/gas, they sounded strange as opposed to the usual theme song – building roads, electrification, pipe borne water, we all played the wait and see game. Today, these pillars have manifested the visionary capabilities of the present governor, resulting in sufficient food for the state.

“The airport city project at Umu-Eri being the biggest single project initiated by Anambra State is going o open up a gargantuan leap in investment culminating in employment to our unemployed youths, business opportunities both for local and foreign investors.”

Like this: Like Loading...