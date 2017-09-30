Aguero hurt in car crash

Manchester City’s Argentine striker Sergio Aguero has been injured in a road accident in the Netherlands and will be examined by doctors, the Premier League side said. Media reports said the 29-year-old, who has scored six goals in six league appearances this season, was in Amsterdam for a concert and was the passenger in a taxi that crashed into a street pole.

“Sergio Aguero will be assessed by club doctors today after being involved in a road accident on Thursday,” City said in a statement on their website. (www.mancity.com) “The City forward was in Holland on his day off and has sustained injuries. He will return to Manchester and his status will be checked ahead of Premier League clash at Chelsea.”

