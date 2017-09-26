Air pollution increases risk of fatal kidney disease

Appolonia Adeyemi

A new study has linked kidney diseases with air pollution.

To this end, researchers had warned that any amount of air pollution, no matter how small, could harm the kidney the same way it harms other organs such as the heart and lungs.

The study, from the American Society of Nephrology (ASN), found that air pollution, even in small amounts, can damage human kidney.

Previous research had also linked air pollution to heart disease, strokes, cancer, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to reports in the Daily Mail.

When people inhale tiny specks of dust, dirt, smoke, soot and liquids in polluted air, these particles were swept into their bloodstream. Considering that kidney filters the blood, the particles can damage them, the new analysis explained.

Kidney disease can affect the ability of the body to clean the blood, filter extra water out of the blood, and help control blood pressure.

When your kidneys are damaged, waste products and fluid can build up in the body. That can cause swelling in the ankles, vomiting, weakness, poor sleep and shortness of breath.

However, without treatment, the damage can get worse and the kidney may eventually stop working, this could be life-threatening.

In Nigeria, the incidences of kidney disease among the population had been on the increase, according to a former President of the Nigerian Association of Nephrology (NAN), Dr. Ebun Bamgboye.

“Each year, it is estimated that 17, 000 new cases of kidney failure are diagnosed in Nigeria with only 2,000 having access to life saving dialysis,” said Bamgboye, adding that Nigeria had one of the largest burden of kidney diseases in the world.

It was also estimated that every year in the country, the incidence of kidney disease was 100 per 1,000,000 population. The number of new cases of kidney failure we see every year in the population of 170 million was 17,000, said the consultant nephrologist.

“If you put all the patients on dialysis across the nation, they are less than 2,000; if 2,000 people are only on dialysis and 17,000 needs it and when you don’t get it they die. You can imagine the number of people dying because they don’t have access to dialysis.”

The researchers from the ASN tracked two-and-a-half million United States (U.S.) veterans for eight-and-a-half years for the study, which began in 2004.

During the course of the experiment, scientists looked at the veterans’ kidney function and the air quality levels in the places they were living.

They measured the air quality levels by looking at data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and NASA.

And the researchers found that air pollution causes 44,793 new cases of kidney disease and 2,438 cases of kidney failure annually.

They concluded that the air pollution levels in certain geographic areas of the U.S. were particularly bad and that people living in them had an elevated risk of kidney disease.

Study researcher, Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, said the new report was one of the first of its kind.

He said: “Data on the relationship between air pollution and kidney disease in humans has been scarce. However, when we analyse the data, the link between air pollution and the development of kidney disease was clear.”

