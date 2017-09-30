AITEO Cup: IfeanyiUbah, Rivers Angels in hot s’final battles

The semifinal, first leg matches of the 2017 AITEO Cup competition will take place on Saturday with Cup holders FC IfeanyiUbah (men) and Rivers Angels (women) eyeing spots in the grand finale with the firm intention of defending their crowns.

The Anambra Warriors are away to Niger Tornadoes at the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja, but must be wary of a side that has not lost a match in the confluence city since moving there two seasons ago. Tornadoes bumped Nigeria Professional Football League champions Plateau United in the quarterfinals, winning 2-0 in Lokoja and leading by the same margin in Jos before the homers drew level in the second period. The other semifinal is between 2015 champions Akwa United FC of Uyo and Sunshine Stars of Akure, with the first leg setting the city of Ijebu-Ode on edge on Saturday.

