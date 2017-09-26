Ajaokuta: Nigerian Police, GINL sued 1Trillion over Ogaminana Massacre

The Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police, Kogi state and Global Infrastructure Nigeria Limited have been dragged to court for 1 trillion naira damages with respect to their involvement in 2008, Ogaminana killings.

It will be recalled that on the 26th of February 2008, the fundamental rights of the people of Ogaminana in Kogi State was violated through a reprisal attack by the Nigerian Police Force which led to extra-judicial killings and destruction of properties.

This occurrence was as a result of the stoppage of GINL theft of materials and equipment by the concerned youths of Ogaminana.

The attack led to the killing of 50 Nigerian innocent citizens, destruction by burning and razing down of over one hundred (100) houses, more than twenty (20) vehicles, and rendering over four thousand (4,000) people homeless. These were carried out by the agent/officers of the Inspector-General of Police and the Kogi State Commissioner of Police with the support of and/or in collaboration with Global Steel Holdings Limited and Global Infrastructure Nigeria Limited.

Relying on section 33(1), 40, 43, and 46(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Articles 3(2), 4, 11 and 14 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights, Barr. Natasha Akpoti and Barr. Suleiman Abdulraheem via suit FHC/ABJ/CS/981/17 on behalf of the murdered Nigerian citizens and those whose properties were destroyed have instituted legal action against the Nigerian Police and GINL demanding damages of One Trillion Naira (1,000,000,000,000) for their unlawful, illegal and extra-judicial killings in the Ogaminana massacre.

Like this: Like Loading...