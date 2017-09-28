Ajimobi: Why North kicks against restructuring

Sola Adeyemo

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, yesterday gave an insight into why the North had kicked against the clamour for the restructuring of Nigeria’s politics system.

Ajimobi, who was at the third annual lecture of Dauda Adegbenro Foundation, in Ibadan, said the North opposed the agitation because it wanted the status quo of which it was a great beneficiary, sustained.

The governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Gbade Ojo, said there were many things wrong with the present Nigeria’s political system that restructuring would put right.

According to him, the nation’s present political system had robbed states of revenues and unless there was a reform, the second tier of government would continue to depend on handouts from the federation account.

Ajimobi said ordinarily, solid mineral deposits supposed to belong to states where they were found but the 1999 Constitution had given that ownership rights to the federal government.

The occasion was the third in a series of annual lectures and fund-raising for scholarship and research held at the Trenchard Hall of the University of Ibadan. It was themed: “Transparency in the Extractive Industries: Driving Wealth Creation and Sustainable Revenue as Solution to Economic Recession”.

Among the lecturers who x-rayed the problems bedevilling the nation and proffered a series of solutions were the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Mr. Waziri Adio, Mr Yemi Ajayi (former Managing Editor, Daily Telegraph), and Sir Oyewola Oworu, a geologist.

Others who also lauded the virtues of the late Premier, as well as the organisers of the Dauda Adegbenro Foundation (DAF), included the host governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi who was represented by his Chief of Staff Dr. Gbade Ojo; the Chairman of the occasion, Justice Dehinde Soremi (Rtd of the Appeal Court, Benin Division), former Oyo State Commissioner for Water Resources, Engineer Adewale Adeoye; Hon. Isiaka Ibrahim who is representing the Ewekoro/Ifo, Ogun State Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives; Mr Ayo Afolabi of the Afenifere Group, among others.

In attendance were also the Chairman, Board of Trustees of DAF, Hon. Olawale Oshun, Mrs Olufunmilayo Aderemi (Nee Adegbenro), Chief Olufemi Majekodunmi, siblings of the Adegbenro family led by its Head, Chief Abdul -Fatai Adegbenro.

In his lecture, Adio said that the natural endowments deposited in many states of the federation were enough to translate to opportunity for all if only our leaders would be ready to transparently manage them.

