Akande football tourney semifinal takes place today

The semifinal of the 1st Idris Akande Football Cup competition has been scheduled for today at the MFM Prayer City camp, Ibafo, Ogun State as four team’s battle for the final two slots of the competition. According to the organiser’s, the first semifinal is expected to kick-off by 8am between Westerlo Football Academy and Idris Football Club, Mushin; while MFM Feeders battle Royal Sporting FC in the second game at the same venue.

According to the sponsor of the tournament, Idris Expensive Akande, “The tournament is just my little contribution to grassroots football. 56 teams started the competition on a knockout basis and the winner will go home with N200,000 while the Runners up and third placed teams will take home N120,000 and N80,000 respectively.” Akande added that: “The two finalists will be given branded jersey to play with as take away and there will be a trophy and N15,000 cash each for the Best Player, Highest goal scorer the Best Goalkeeper.

