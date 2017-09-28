Akeredolu’s wife raises N200m for breast cancer patients

Babatope Okeowo

Akure

Worried by cases of women dying of breast cancer, wife of the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Betty yesterday launched an appeal fund of N200million for women suffering from the disease in the state.

Mrs Akeredolu who is the Founder of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) said if one million people would donate N200.00, there would be enough fund to treat breast cancer patients in several hospitals in the state.

The Chairperson of Okitipupa Local Government, Mrs Morenike Alaka had reported to the wife of the governor a case of a 45 year- old Kehinde Akingboye, who had been suffering from breast cancer in the past seven years but could not go to hospital because of poverty.

Alaka said the woman was afraid that her breast would be removed if she submitted herself to the hospital, adding that the husband of the woman instead of raising fund for the treatment of his wife went to marry another wife.

Mrs. Akeredolu in her reaction said several women were suffering and dying of breast cancer because of ignorance and poverty.

She said that the treatment of cancer which cost a lot of money needed the financial support of family, friends and good citizens for the patient to survive it.

According to her, many patients suffering from the disease could survive it if fund would be raised on time for the treatment by the citizens of the state.

Mrs Akeredolu said: “Many women are dying of breast cancer because of ignorance and lack of money. We should not fold our hands and allow women to die. We want to raise money for women who do not have money for cancer treatment.”

Of 3.5 million people living in the state, Mrs Akeredolu said her organization was targeting one million to donate at least N200.00

An Oncology Surgeon from Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Dr Katung Aba said breast cancer was not a death sentence if detected early.

He, however, said many women and men were suffering from the life treating disease would not visit the hospital because of poverty.

Aba suggested that government should strengthen the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in order to take care of the patients suffering from breast cancer.

