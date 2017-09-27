Akpom gets inspiration from Sanchez

Super Eagles hopeful Chuba Akpom has revealed that Chile star Alexis Sanchez has been offering him advice and helping him to become a better player. The Hale End Academy product has praised Sanchez, whom he regards as one of the best players in the world.

‘’I’m always taking to Alexis, he’s like a mentor to me,’’ Akpom told Daily Star. “Hes always telling me to believe in myself and he told he believes in me a lot and I should keep working hard. “When you’re talking to one of the best players in the world and he’s saying he believes in you then that’s going to give you a boost. “I’m just trying to emulate everything he does.’’

