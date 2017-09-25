Alleged $8.8m fraud: Lawyers tackle Lagos over notice of discontinuance

Days after he initiated a nolle prosequi in a suit initiated against two Indians, Deepak Khilnan and Sushil Chandra over an alleged fraud of N8.8million, about 28 lawyers have faulted the Lagos State Justice Commissioner and Attorney-General, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem’s power to discontinue the matter.

Parties in the matter have also described as an abuse of power by the Justice Commissioner to terminate the trial of the two Indians after the court had said they had a case to answer.

Although they agreed that Attorney-General had powers under Section 211 of the Constitution to file a nolle prosequi, such powers, according to them must be exercised in accordance with public interest.

A complainant, Mr. Olajide Rosiji and about 28 lawyers being led by Mr. Olayinka Ola-Daniels have described the Attorney’s-General power as “too hasty”, saying that such powers was not in public interest as the Lagos Justice Ministry had three months’ earlier approached the court for a Bench warrant for the arrest of the two Indians—Deepak Khilnani and Sushil Chandra for not physically present in court two years after a criminal case was initiated against them.

The request for the warrant of arrest against the Indians was granted by Justice Atinuke Ipaye, compelling them to appear before the court having observed that the duo allegedly did not appear in court while the case lasted.

But three months after the request for bench warrant was granted, the Lagos government prosecuting the Indians made a detour and indicated its intention to discontinue the matter.

The lawyers said the trial judge granted the Lagos government’s request to discontinue the matter on the grounds that she was compelled by law to accept the Attorney’s-General application.

They said: “On July 13, 2017, the Honourable Attorney-General of Lagos State, Adeniji Kazeem, represented by Akin George argued for and obtained nolle prosequi in a case of Lagos State.v. Deepak Khilnani and Sushil Chandra.

“The case was before Justice Atinuke Ipaye at the Ikeja Criminal Court 8 of the Lagos State High Court and coincidentally, it was the same Akin George that just two years earlier in July 2015 had opened the case for prosecution.

“It was clearly a hasty action on the AG’s part as his office first gave notice of intention to discontinue on June 29, 2017, a full 90 days ahead of the September 25, 2017 adjourned date.

“The action had been unexpected because the same office of the AG had just three months earlier on April 3, 2017 requested for and obtained a bench warrant for the arrest of Mr. Khilnani and Sushil Chandra, who, in two years since the case commenced had never once appeared in court for their arraignment, hence the bench warrant was granted by the same court while the AG was on that occasion represented by Bola Akinsete Esq.

“Despite protests, Honourable Justice Atinuke Ipaye had ruled that she was compelled by law to accept the AG’s application and duly discontinued the case on that same day, July 13, 2017.

“Meanwhile, what is of most concern to the protesting lawyers is twofold:

Firstly, the AG’s action appears to have tipped the judicial process in favour of the two defendants and disregarded for public interest through the hasty reversal of the prosecution’s actions since the case commenced.

The AG’s first legal advice dated April 30, 2015 concluded that both men had a case to answer and at the hearing of the defence’s preliminary objection, the AG had argued that both defendants did have a case to answer and on April 16, 2016 the court ruled in agreement that the two accused men had a case to answer.

When the two defendants consistently refused to come for arraignment, it was the same AG’s office that applied to the same court to have them arrested and on April 3, 2017 the court issued a bench warrant.”

However, the 28 lawyers under the aegis of Incorporated Trustees of Laws and Rigths Awareness Initiative, has sued the State Justice Commissioner for allegedly terminating the trial of the two Indians over the alleged $8.8million fraud.

The lawyers being led by Ola-Daniels in a motion filed on their behalf by Olumide Babalola and dated September 11, had asked for an injunctive order, barring the AG and his officers from further exercising their powers under Section 211 (1) (C) of the Constitution unless and until they were able to satisfy the court that such exercise was in the public interest, interest of justice and the need to prevent abuse of legal process as provided under Section 211 (3) of the Constitution.

“We are asking the court to hold that the exercise of the defendant’s power of nolle prosequi was not exercised in the interest of the public, justice and it is in itself constituted an abuse of court process in violation of Section 211 of the Constitution,” they said.

