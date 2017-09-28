Ambode commissions First DNA forensic centre in West Africa

Muritala Ayinla

Finally, Nigerians now have a choice to get a Deoxyribo Nucleic Acid (DNA) analysis in Lagos as Governor Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday unveiled a world-class forensic laboratory on Lagos Island. The unveiling of the DNA laboratory would tackle crime rate and other knotty issues technologically.

With establishment of forensic laboratory, paternal issues, unresolved rape and murder cases as well as knotty crime and other issues which Nigerians and Nigerian government spend billions of Naira abroad, would be easily addressed with the laboratory.

Prior to the establishment of facility, billions of Naira had been spent on identification of victims of plane crashes abroad by various state government and federal government.

The facility would carry out functions such as serological screening for blood and semen; DNA analysis of bone, teeth and hair; maternal and paternal relationship DNA analysis; expert witness and case handling services; paternal and maternal ancestry DNA analysis; cold case file review and mass disaster human identification among others.

Speaking while commissioning the facility, Ambode described the gesture as part of his administration’s strive to ensure safety of lives and property in the state, adding that the intervention, like the previous ones, would tremendously lead to reduction in the incidents of crimes in the State.

He assured that the government would not rest on its oars in coming up with initiatives to secure the State. Ambode said: “From the domestic front to our places of work; from the way we learn, to doing business, the use of technology has become a way of life. You will therefore understand why our administration had no hesitation in approving this project which serves amongst other things, as an effective method of bringing perpetrators of crime to book and ensuring quick dispensation of justice.

“The development of these other forensic sections at the facility will complement the DNA forensic section and enhance the level of services offered today.

Before now, most, if not all DNA analysis and testing were performed outside Nigeria, a situation that caused longer turn-around times and an overall higher cost of bringing closure to a case.

“I am therefore convinced that the establishment of the Lagos DNA & Forensic Centre will improve the speed and quality of evidence collected to assist our courts in the quick dispensation of justice. This centre is a definite boost for our administration’s Justice Sector reform programme. It shows that our covenant with Lagosians to create a safe and secure State is being kept.”

