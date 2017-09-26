Ambode donates 120 generating sets to police

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday handed over 120 new 5KVA generators to the Lagos State Police Command to power all police formations in the state.

The governor also pledged continuous support to security agencies to ensure optimal performance.

Speaking at Lagos House in Ikeja while handing over the generators to the police, Ambode reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensure the enforcement of rule of law and safety of lives and property, just as he said that his vision was for the state to be among the safest places to live and work in Africa.

The governor, who was represented at the brief handing over ceremony by the Chairman of Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Mr. Oye-Hassan Odukale, said the security of residents and investors remained one of the cardinal objectives of his administration, and that government would not relent in coming up with initiatives and programmes to guarantee safety of the people.

He said: “Lagos State is the safest state and we hope to make the state to be among the safest states in Africa which is our objective at the Fund. Anything about security is given high priority by our administration. Lagosians are now feeling safe. The safety that we are experiencing does not come cheap but I like to assure that at the Fund, we are always willing to move at any time to ensure that we keep Lagos safe.”

Ambode also congratulated the new Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohimi Edgal, and pledged to work with him to ensure the safety of the people.

Responding, Edgal thanked Ambode for the gesture, saying that the generators could not have come at a better time.

He said: “You can imagine the confidence members of the public will have if divisional headquarters and area commands are lit with the confidence that their matters would be earnestly addressed.

“Power is very essential. Our communication gadgets, especially phones need to be charged. You cannot function anywhere, you can’t take complains, you can’t give directives to field officers when there is no power. These generating sets are very valuable to us.”

