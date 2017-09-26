Ambode seeks lawmakers’ approval for N42bn in 2017 budget

Wale Elegbede

Lagos State Government has written a letter to the state House of Assembly seeking its approval to re-order the 2017 Budget.

The state governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, made the request in a letter he personally signed and read on the floor of the House yesterday by the Clerk, Mr. Azeez Sanni during plenary.

According to the request, a total sum of N42.028billion made up of N31. 105billion from capital expenditure and N10.922billion from recurrent expenditure would be re-ordered if the proposal was approved by the Assembly.

According to the governor’s request, the re-ordering would help in up-scaling of road construction and rehabilitation to improve connectivity.

Besides, Ambode revealed in the letter that the re-ordering would be spent on purchasing 700 buses for LAGBUS in line with state transportation reforms, upgrading of equipment for the state emergency authority and improving security equipment for better surveillance.

This, he said would, however, not affect the total budget of N813billion passed for the years 2017.

The letter reads: “It is now expedient to re-order the budget to address some of the critical expenditure to enhance efficient delivery of services.

“We want to provide world class infrastructure to the people of the state.

“The proposed re-ordering is expected to increase the tempo of good services and address the priority of the state government.

“It will address main fiscal strategy and sustain expenditure profile, drive capital expenditure by improving the capital recurrent ratio.”

The proposal was however, not discussed by the lawmakers before the House adjourned sitting to today.

