Ambode swears in new Lagos CJ today

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode will today swear-in Justice Opeyemi Oke as Acting Chief Judge of the State following the statutory retirement of Justice Funmilayo Atilade. Atilade, who retired yesterday having attained the mandatory age of 65, was appointed the state Chief Judge on August 20, 2014 after her predecessor and sister, Justice Ayotunde Philips retired. Ambode will today swear in Justice Oke in acting capacity.

However, in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Habib Aruna, Justice Oke, who is the most senior judge of the State Judiciary, will be sworn-in as Chief Judge in an acting capacity following the retirement of Justice Atilade who attained the statutory retirement age yesterday. Justice Atilade had last week paid a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Lagos House to officially announce her retirement from the State’s judiciary. Speaking while receiving the outgoing Chief Judge, Ambode, pledged his administration’s determination to prioritise the welfare of serving and retired judges in the State so as to enable them continue to give their very best to the economic prosperity of the State.

He said: “Since May 2015, concerted efforts have been put in place geared towards reforms in the judiciary to improve on their service delivery, noting that the Lagos State Judiciary had become a reference point of how the judiciary should run. “Reforms in the judiciary is a continuous thing and in areas, in which we have not done utmost well as you so much envisioned, we would improve on them and we would also ensure that we make life comfortable for our retired judges as you move into that club”.

