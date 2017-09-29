Ambode to tackle UNILAG, LASU’s security challenge

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode has expressed his administration’s readiness to address security and other challenges facing students and members of staff of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and the Lagos State University to ensure conducive atmosphere for learning.

The governor spoke at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja when he received the National President of UNILAG Alumni Association and other eminent members of the association on a courtesy visit. Ambode assured his visitors that the state government would complement the efforts of the UNILAG’s management in necessary and required areas with the overall objective of improving on the learning experience and activities within the university community.

Ambode, who graduated with honours in accounting from UNILAG, said there was no question about the fact that the institution had impacted value and service to the state government in immeasurable ways and still counting, assuring that the government would always be willing and ready to support the institution in whatever areas necessary.

He said: “I am aware that the student population in the university right now is about 40,000. Beyond the fact that the university authority is providing service to that large population, obviously the kind of services we are providing as a government are also complementing in making the school a favourable choice for people to continue to come and learn in Lagos. “UNILAG is situated in the heart of Lagos and so it is imperative that as a government, we should support in terms of security challenges and other challenges they might have in the institution.

