Amosun advocates economic collaboration among West African countries

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has advocated collaboration between countries in the West African sub-region towards exploiting various opportunities in their different economic sectors to engender growth.

Receiving members of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Republic of Benin, led by the group’s President, Mr. Jean-Baptiste Satchvi in his office yesterday, Amosun called for the removal of artificial boundaries created by the colonials.

The governor, who said the meeting was to deliberate on how the state can attract investors from the Republic of Benin to Nigeria, suggested that agriculture should be given priority in this regard as its value chain would create massive employment and wealth for the people.

He also stressed the need to focus on improving vocational education and technical development initiative that would make youths employable and productive.

Earlier, Jean-Baptiste Satchivi, who said the visit was to initiate a business relationship with the state, said “together we can explore the opportunities that abound in various sectors of the economy.”

He stated that Nigeria and the Republic of Benin will remain strong if they work together.

President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Iyalode Alaba Lawson, lauded the socio-economic development plan that had made the state a force to be reckoned with in the economic world.

