Analysts: MPC’ll retain rates to sustain FX stability

Despite calls from some quarters that interest rates should be reduced to speed up the nation’s economic recovery, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to leave rates unchanged at its meeting this week as part of efforts to sustain the relative stability in the foreign exchange market, analysts have predicted.

The MPC’s meeting, which holds today and tomorrow is coming about three weeks after the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), released data showing that the Nigerian economy had officially exited recession with a marginal 0.55 percent growth in the second quarter (Q2) of 2017 after recording negative growth for five consecutive quarters.

In their preview of the MPC meeting obtained over the weekend, analysts at Access Bank’s The Economic Intelligence Unit, predicted that although the positive growth recorded in Q2 coupled with the steady decline in inflation data will lead some MPC members to vote for a rate cut, the committee will likely leave rates unchanged in order to sustain recent stability in the forex market.

The experts said: “ The major highlights of the meeting are likely going to be: Retain MPR at 14per cent, leaving the asymmetric corridor of +200 basis points and -500 basis unchanged: The positive growth recorded in Q2, supported by continued descent in inflation data, will likely encourage some of the MPC members to push for a more accommodative monetary policy stance. That said, the CBN will likely retain a relatively tight monetary policy stance to sustain FX stability.”

The analysts also forecast that the MPC will retain the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) and liquidity ratio at 22.5per cent and 30per cent respectively.

Besides, they stated that they are not anticipating a change in the Apex Bank’s forex policy stance, because, according to them, the CBN will still want to continue to evaluate the forex measures it has introduced since the beginning of the year.

Also, in a report released last week, analysts at FSDH Research said they expect the MPC to still hold the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 14 per cent, contending that a rate cut will lead to a negative real yield, with a possible significant capital flight from Nigeria.

According to the experts: “A rate cut will lead to a negative real yield, with a possible significant capital flight from Nigeria by foreign investors. Thus, a hold decision is appropriate.”

They also noted : “Looking at the developments both in the domestic and international markets, a hold in rates at this meeting will be appropriate in order to sustain the current growth rate in the economy. However, the MPC may adjust the asymmetric corridor around the MPR to signify easing.

Meanwhile, fiscal measures in the forms of tax relief and tariff adjustment are required to boost economic activities.

The analysts pointed out that the yields on Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs) decreased in August 2017, compared with July 2017.

They noted : “At the NTBs auction, average yield on the 91-day was down at 13.82 per cent in the month of August compared with 13.93 per cent recorded in July 2017. The average 182-Day NTB stood at 19.02 percent in August 2017, down from 19.11 percent in July 2017. The average 364-Day NTB yield also closed lower at 22.73 percent in August 2017, from 22.80 percent in July 2017.

The yields on the FGN Bonds that we monitored closed higher in August 2017 over the preceding month. The average yield on the 16 percent FGN June 2019 increased to 16.84 percent in August from 16.62 percent in July. The 16.39 percent FGN Jan 2022 closed at 16.33 percent in August 2017, marginally higher than 16.13 percent in July 2017; the 10 percent FGN Jan 2030 also closed at 16.43 percent in August 2017, higher than 16.12 percent in July 2017.

“We expect the yields on the fixed income securities to trend downward going forward. This is because of FX stability, plans of the FGN to refinance part of the local debt into foreign debt and the positive GDP growth rate expected going forward.

However, commenting on the likely outcome of the MPC meeting, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited, stated: “Interest rates movement are a function of market liquidity.”

We expect the volatility in the interbank rates to remain in September, driven by CBN OMO and forex sales mopping up naira liquidity in the banking system..

“If the CBN maintains status quo (MPC rates of 14per cent), we do not expect to see any changes to short term interest rates and the level of liquidity in the market. However, there is increased pressure on the CBN to reduce the MPR due to positive GDP growth by 0..55per cent in Q2’17, decline in headline inflation rate to 16.05per cent and the election cycle around the corner. If this happens, we expect short term interest rates to decline and market liquidity to increase.”

Like this: Like Loading...