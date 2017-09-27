Analysts: Naira CFA exchange rate fuels food inflation

N1 exchanges for 1.55CFA frank

Nigeria’s slow inflation rate in recent months, occasioned by a high food inflation sub-index, has been attributed to the naira’s weakness relative to the West African CFA franc.

According to analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) who stated this in a note obtained by New Telegraph, the naira’s current weakness against the CFA franc is encouraging Nigerian traders to sell their products across the border rather than the domestic market thereby increasing prices of local food products.

The expert said: “Nigeria’s headline inflation fell for the seventh consecutive month in August to 16.01per cent after reaching a high of 18.7 per cent in January. The main contributor of inflation is the food inflation sub-index, which declined to 20.25per cent in August from a record peak of 20.28per cent in July.

“Food inflation remains high because traders are smuggling food products to neighbouring countries, such as Benin Republic, Cameroon, Chad and Niger. The weaker naira relative to the CFA franc is an incentive for traders to sell their products across the border rather than the domestic market. If the naira weakens further due to increased liquidity, high food inflation will remain an albatross for policymakers.”

Currently, N1 exchanges for about 1.55 CFA frank on the parallel market.

There are two CFA franc currencies- West African CFA franc and the Central African CFA franc, both of which are guaranteed by the French treasury and have a fixed exchange rate to the euro. Although theoretically separate, the two CFA franc currencies are effectively interchangeable.

Forex traders told New Telegraph that the CFA franc’s appreciation against the naira is linked to the euro’s strength against the dollar. According to them, the euro has been strengthening against the dollar and the pound in recent times, even going above $1.20 for the first time since January 2015.

Interestingly, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in several French-speaking African cities, in the last fortnight calling for the abolition of the CFA, a currency they claim “prevents development” and is keeping countries in poverty.

Members of civil society in Dakar-Senegal, Cotonou in Benin, Douala-Cameroon, Libreville-Gabon and Bamako in Mali have called for the abolition of the CFA that is shared by 14 francophone African countries.

An activist, Guis Marius Sagna, was quoted by agency reports as saying : “We are asking to get out of the neo-colonial CFA Franc precision. It is important because ultimately for me the name does not matter. To have a currency called CFA, for me it does not matter. The thing is this currency, whatever its denomination, the FCFA should be a sovereign currency, or a currency whose monetary policy is defined by and for Africans.”

Those protesting against the CFA, a common currency for about 155 million people, claim it only favors the interest of France.

