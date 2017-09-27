Anambra CJ refutes ghost workers’ claim in judiciary

The Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Peter Umeadi has denied claims that there were ghost workers in the state judiciary, saying that the judiciary had since got rid of the vice. Speaking at a special court session in Awka to mark the commencement of a new legal year in the state, Umeadi said that the feat was achieved through a biometric verification exercise embarked upon in June this year. The Chief Judge explained that the judiciary reached an agreement with its bankers and part of the agreement was to make available for it the conduct of a scientific, open and credible biometric exercise to ascertain the correct number of staff working in the judiciary.

He said: “As I speak to you, there are no ghost workers in the judiciary of Anambra State and at the last count when we conducted the biometrics with the state of the art appliances, a total of 2,140 staff were captured. “However, 42 members of staff have not been accredited and these yet to be accredited persons could have pursued other endeavors. They also could have married and followed their spouses elsewhere or they may have relocated both within and out of the shores of Nigeria.

But we do not have ghost workers currently.” While assuring that in the new legal year, the judiciary would intensify efforts in training staff in order to impart the tenets of professionalism, the Chief Judge lauded judiciary workers in the state for being alive to their responsibilities.

